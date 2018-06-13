Filming has begun on director Patty Jenkins’ highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s “Wonder Woman.”
Officially titled “Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel will see star Gal Gadot reprise the character of Diana Prince (a.k.a. Wonder Woman) opposite a new foe named the Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig.
Warner Bros. unveiled the title in a press release Wednesday, also confirming the return of “Wonder Woman” costar Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, the U.S. Army pilot and spy who encountered the super-powered heroine circa World War I in the first film.
The eighth film in DC’s superhero franchise marks the fourth big-screen appearance of Gadot’s Wonder Woman and is set in the 1980s. First-look images show Diana in front of a bank of televisions taking in the candy-colored, totally ‘80s news (and apparently catching up on episodes of “Dallas”).
Dumbo takes flight in the first trailer for Disney and Tim Burton’s live-action “Dumbo,” which expands the flying elephant’s back story and delves into the underbelly of the circus that recruits him.
In Ehren Kruger’s screenplay, former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his two children (Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins) are enlisted by circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) to care for the timid calf, whose oversized ears have made him the laughing stock of an already struggling circus.
When they discover that Dumbo can fly, Medici’s circus makes a comeback and attracts entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for Dreamland, his latest glitzy entertainment venture, according to a statement Disney released Wednesday.
When I asked [Stanley Kubrick] very early on, have you got any ideas about this, he looked at me incredulously and said, 'Gee, mate, that's why I hired you.' I was like 'What? Stanley, look at the call sheet. It says here 'S. Kubrick, director.' How about a bit of direction?' He just went, 'You're getting it.’
President Trump’s historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un succeeded in uniting at least one front: It left late-night talk show hosts in an utter state of confusion.
On “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah began his analysis of the meeting with a chastened apology.
“We’ve all got to admit that we were wrong,” Noah said Tuesday night. “We said the man couldn’t do it, we said his temper would blow up the summit — but yesterday he proved everyone wrong and turned the nuclear summit in Singapore into a huge win for himself.
Now that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has wrapped and his 65-minute news conference is in the history books, President Trump finally had time to catch up with the Tony Awards. Which, of course, means the president took to Twitter on Tuesday to call out actor Robert De Niro.
De Niro had been tapped to introduce a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the Tony Awards on Sunday, and the vocal Trump critic used his moment onstage to hurl a certain expletive at the president that CBS had to bleep out from its telecast. Twice.
In response, the president called De Niro a “very Low IQ individual” who may be “punch-drunk.”
As Kanye West well knows by now, controversy sells.
The polarizing rapper’s new album, “Ye,” is No. 1 in the country, weeks after his comments on slavery and public support of President Trump led to a backlash and calls to boycott the performer.
“Ye” is West’s eighth consecutive album to open atop the Billboard 200 chart — a feat that ties him with Eminem and the Beatles for the longest streak of No. 1s — and all seven tracks of the record have debuted on Billboard’s Top 40 chart.
There’s a glimmer of heartening news for Anthony Bourdain fans who have been taking solace in his globetrotting culinary adventures in the wake of his death last week.
Netflix announced Tuesday that it has extended licensing rights for “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” enabling the streaming giant to continue offering the travel and food series past its original June 16 expiration date.
“As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep ‘Parts Unknown’ on the service for months to come,” a tweet from Netflix read.
I’ve kind of recognized what my worth is and what my specific brand of humor is. And that’s not necessarily being the guy who’s super witty and saying a joke every second. I’m the guy who you throw in a bizarre scenario and I’ll play it as real as possible.
Alec Baldwin has Trump-level confidence in winning the next race for the Oval Office. Especially if he ran as Donald Trump.
“If I ran for president, I would win,” the actor said on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Tuesday. “I would absolutely win, 1,000% I would win.”
His campaign, he added, “would be the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign.”
While President Trump was in the midst of a historic meeting with Kim Jong Un, Seth Meyers was still marveling Monday night over the disastrous developments at the weekend’s G-7 summit.
“When Trump took office, he promised to confront America’s enemies and now he’s doing just that,” Meyers said during Monday’s “A Closer Look” segment of “Late Night.” “Pushing back against one of our fiercest foes, an aggressive, hostile nation that has been a thorn in the side of the United States for decades: Canada.”
The host was stymied.