Jun. 8, 2018, 6:19 p.m.
- TV
Netflix and Shondaland have nabbed the rights to the viral story about a woman who conned her way to a life of luxury.
Written by Jessica Pressler, the May 28 New York Magazine article chronicled the rise and fall of Anna Delvey, or Anna Sorokin. The Russian-born 27 year-old posed as a German heiress and scammed her way into expensive hotel stays, international trips and more. She is currently being held without bond on Riker’s Island.
Shonda Rhimes is attached to write the Netflix adaptation.
Jun. 8, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
- TV
David Simon, creator of “The Wire” and executive producer of shows including “Treme” and “The Deuce,” says he has been banned from Twitter. And he’s not happy about it.
“Die of boils, @Jack,” the writer fired off at Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on Friday in a post on his blog, the Audactiy of Despair.
Simon, whose account @AoDespair is still visible on Twitter, last tweeted on Thursday.
Jun. 8, 2018, 12:58 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
CNN and Travel Channel are planning a feast of Anthony Bourdain specials this weekend to commemorate the late chef, whose cinematic travelogue shows became programming staples on each cable network.
CNN said it will remember its friend and colleague “by sharing his talent and stories.”
Special coverage on CNN begins Friday at 7 p.m. with a tribute, “Remembering Anthony Bourdain.”
Jun. 8, 2018, 11:25 a.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
“Somebody Feed Phil” host Phil Rosenthal dedicated his show Friday to Anthony Bourdain, who died Friday morning in France, after reacting to the chef’s death earlier on Twitter.
“I always considered him a superhero, and a direct inspiration,” the Netflix host tweeted upon awakening to the news. “In his ground breaking shows, he embodied the spirit of travel, adventure, and strove to make the world a true community.”
Rosenthal, who’s also known as executive producer of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” continued in that vein hours later at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas.
Jun. 8, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
If I'm in love with someone, I often find it very difficult to express myself, to find the right words. But when the camera is on me, everything changes.
Jun. 7, 2018, 11:23 a.m.
- Movies
The first trailer for the new incarnation of “A Star Is Born” is out, and we want to see the movie.
Right. Now.
The film, directed by Bradley Cooper and starring Cooper and Lady Gaga, is the story of a man on the downhill slope of his career when he finds a young, undiscovered singing talent with star potential.
Jun. 7, 2018, 10:23 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Beyoncé and Jay Z launched their much-anticipated OTR II tour in Wales on Wednesday, but rumors suggesting that the concert included images of their infant twins have since been shut down.
Photos of the couple each carrying two babies circulated on social media and were touted as the first pics of twins Rumi and Sir since Bey announced their arrival last July. However, per BuzzFeed, the kids in the concert images are not the Carters’.
When asked if it was the twins Bey is holding in the images, the singer’s rep swiftly responded with “it’s not.”
Jun. 7, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I saw ‘A History of Violence’ with my mother and there's like an eight-minute [sex] scene. It's not fun. You're only thinking about your mom. It's awful.
Jun. 7, 2018, 9:29 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
She’s only in it for the memes, people.
Pop diva Mariah Carey stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday to promote her upcoming Las Vegas residency and dropped a little “American Idol” shade in the process.
Carey judged the reality singing competition during its infamous 12th season, best known for the singer’s frequent barbed exchanges with fellow judge Nicki Minaj.
Jun. 7, 2018, 8:41 a.m.
- Celebrity
Kate Spade had “personal demons she was battling,” according to her husband and business partner, Andy Spade.
The designer, who took her own life Tuesday at age 55, was seeing a doctor regularly and being treated for depression and anxiety, Andy Spade said in a statement Wednesday obtained by the Associated Press.
“There was no indication and no warning that she would do this,” he said. “It was a complete shock.” She had sounded happy the night before, he said.