(Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

A grateful Michelle Williams recently promised she would “advocate for the betterment of those in need,” and the Destiny’s Child singer did just that on Saturday when she further opened up about her history of depression.

In an Instagram post thanking family, friends and her fiancé for their support over the past two weeks, Williams used the forum to reflect on her battle with mental illness.

Though Williams hadn’t planned to make what she went through public, she wrote, she used it as an opportunity to raise awareness about mental health and offer advice to those who might also be struggling.