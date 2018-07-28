A grateful Michelle Williams recently promised she would “advocate for the betterment of those in need,” and the Destiny’s Child singer did just that on Saturday when she further opened up about her history of depression.
In an Instagram post thanking family, friends and her fiancé for their support over the past two weeks, Williams used the forum to reflect on her battle with mental illness.
Though Williams hadn’t planned to make what she went through public, she wrote, she used it as an opportunity to raise awareness about mental health and offer advice to those who might also be struggling.
Lucasfilm has revealed the cast for “Star Wars: Episode IX,” the next installment of its Skywalker saga, and it’s official: The late Carrie Fisher will once again appear as Leia, by way of previously unreleased footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” director J.J. Abrams said in a statement Friday. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us.
He added: “We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in ‘Episode IX’ by using unseen footage we shot together in ‘Episode VII.’”
Two Hollywood heavy hitters are banding together to raise awareness of and support for immigrants caught up in the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Common and Mark Ruffalo, together with We Stand United, released a video Friday in an attempt to reunite families separated by immigration policy.
“We are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis here on U.S. soil. The Trump administration has failed to comply with the court order to reunify all the families that have been separated on the U.S. border,” Ruffalo says in the 3½-minute video scored with Audra Day’s “Rise Up.”
With Chris Hardwick returning to host AMC’s “Talking Dead” after an investigation into his behavior, ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra says she’s moving on — saying that was her intention from the beginning.
Dykstra, who dated Hardwick for three years, wrote the essay in June that, without naming the Nerdist co-founder, set him up for an onslaught of professional scrutiny after she alleged emotional and sexual abuse, followed by blacklisting.
“I have been adamant since I came forward with my essay that I never set about to ruin the career of the person I spoke about,” the actress and TV personality said Thursday on Twitter.
In the latest sign of the seismic changes afoot in the Hollywood jungle, Netflix has acquired the rights to Andy Serkis’ “Mowgli” from Warner Bros. in a deal that marks its biggest acquisition of a finished film to date.
Previously slated to hit theaters in October, Serkis’ live-action/CG retelling of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” now will debut simultaneously on Netflix’s streaming platform and as a 3-D theatrical release some time in 2019.
Best-known for his performance-capture work as Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and Caesar in the “Planet of the Apes” films, Serkis is making his directorial debut with the film, which follows on the heels of director Jon Favreau’s 2016 live-action remake of “The Jungle Book” and takes a decidedly grittier approach to the story.
Well, that was fast.
Musician Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra are reportedly engaged after just a few months of going public with their relationship.
According to People, the 25-year-old Jonas proposed in London during Chopra’s 36th birthday a week ago.
Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan Beck Miller, have a different perspective on life five weeks after the drowning death of their 19-month-old daughter in an Orange County swimming pool.
“I can attest from first-hand experience now that it's unbelievable quick and it's unbelievable sneaky,” the former Olympian and most decorated skier in U.S. history said Friday in a teaser clip for an upcoming “Today” interview.
“You think it would be some weird circumstances or some strange thing, and it's not,” he said. “It just happens in the blink of an eye.”
Tom Cruise and James Corden took to the skies — and then to the ground — on Thursday’s installment of “The Late Late Show.”
Still jacked up from the extreme stunts he tackled during the filming of “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” Cruise persuaded Corden to go skydiving with him in a segment that was equal parts death-defying and delightful.
Corden met Cruise in Perris, Calif., where the temperature was 110 degrees and the host was feeling the heat.
First-time mom Cardi B no longer will join Bruno Mars on the 24K Magic world tour because she “underestimated this whole mommy thing.”
The Okurr-trilling hip-hop star, whose ubiquitous hits include “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” and a feature credit on Mars’ “Finesse,” announced Thursday on Instagram that she’ll sit out the tour “to do what’s best for myself and my baby.”
The decision comes just weeks after the “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” alum and her husband, Offset, welcomed daughter Kulture.