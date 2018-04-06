'Solo: A Star Wars Story' will debut at Cannes Film Festival

Apr. 6, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
- Movies
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” has smuggled its way into the prestigious Cannes Film Festival next month.
The spinoff prequel revolving around Han Solo’s youthful adventures is among this year’s official selections and will premiere out of competition, festival organizers announced Friday.
Director Ron Howard’s installment of the legacy franchise, which stars Alden Ehrenreich as the ace pilot, will screen at the Grand Amphitheatre Lumière at the Palais de Festivals, organizers said. Reports have indicated that the film will be shown on May 15, but Cannes officials and Disney have not yet publicly confirmed the date.
Apr. 6, 2018, 9:23 a.m.
- Celebrity
Lin-Manuel Miranda will no longer be in the room where it [diaper changes] happens.
The Tony Award-winning mastermind of “Hamilton” announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with shingles and quarantined from his 8-week-old son, Francisco.
The news came just a day after Miranda had mentioned having a terrible migraine, which would eventually be revealed as shingles.
Apr. 6, 2018, 9:08 a.m.
- TV
- Music
- Celebrity
Jay-Z and David Letterman addressed their respective infidelities on Friday’s episode of Letterman’s new Netflix talk show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” and the work that they put into making things right again.
Toward the end of the hour, Letterman broached the subject in a roundabout way by alluding to his own indiscretions, which he said he regretted.
“I did something that I had no business doing,” the “Late Show” veteran said, focusing on his and the rapper’s shared experience of doing “something to blow up” their families.
Apr. 6, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
According to Jimmy Kimmel, he was just minding his own business Thursday morning when he found out he was at war with the good “people” — Kimmel’s air quotes, not mine — at Fox News.
“Because there’s nothing important going on in the country right now, Hannity and his fellow Fox News ‘people’ spent a lot of time talking about me today,” he explained on Thursday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
Hannity took issue with a comment Kimmel made Monday night about Melania Trump’s accent, which left the First Lady the butt of the joke.
Apr. 6, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
- Birthdays
With the necessary commitment, I would have been a very successful portrait painter. But I was destined for show business. My mother was an aspiring actress and opera singer who studied for many years but never did much with her career. My success as an actor has really been hers; I'm living out what she wanted for herself.
Apr. 5, 2018, 2:50 p.m.
- Music
What’s in a pronoun? Nothing — and everything when it comes to pop music, as demonstrated by a handful of songs in which gender references have been flipped by Bob Dylan, Kesha, St. Vincent, Valerie June and others in a campaign to salute the LGBTQ community.
“Universal Love,” a new six-song EP released Thursday, also includes songs from Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke in which uses of “he/she” and “him/her” have been switched.
Dylan reworks the 1929 pop standard “She’s Funny That Way” as “He’s Funny That Way,” while Kesha revisions Janis Joplin’s “I Need a Man to Love Me” as “I Need a Woman to Love Me.”
Apr. 5, 2018, 11:58 a.m.
- TV
- Movies
With his debut feature film, Jordan Peele deconstructed American race relations with a deft hand. Peele is now turning his attention to the nation’s ongoing issues with domestic and sexual assault.
Amazon announced Thursday that it has greenlit “Lorena,” a four-part documentary series that delves into the relationship of Lorena and John Wayne Bobbitt in a way that goes beyond the easy late-night quips.
“Jordan has proven himself as a captivating voice of social critique and we are excited to work with him on this project,” Heather Schuster, head of unscripted at Amazon Originals, said via press release.
Apr. 5, 2018, 10:04 a.m.
- Celebrity
It feels like only yesterday that Kylie and Kendall Jenner were embroiled in a ridiculous scandal over vintage T-shirts.
That’s because until yesterday they were still embroiled in said scandal.
Michael Miller, a photographer who accused the sisters’ company of failing to license his images of Tupac Shakur, as used on their “vintage” rebranded T-shirts, has dropped his suit against the Kendall + Kylie label.
Apr. 5, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Kenny Rogers is wrapping up his farewell tour early to “work through a series of health challenges.”
The 79-year-old musician, known for hits such as “Islands in the Stream” and “The Gambler,” was set to close out his Gambler’s Last Deal tour with concerts in California, Nevada, New York and Louisiana over the summer. But now he is taking necessary time to recuperate and rest instead.
Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, where Rogers was set to perform on May 26, shared the singer’s statement on Twitter to notify concertgoers of the cancellation.
Apr. 5, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
The trimming of Donald Trump’s administration has been so drastic that sometimes it feels like he’s firing people you didn’t even know were part of his staff.
Cue Dr. Evil — as played by Mike Myers in the “Austin Powers” films — who stopped by “The Tonight Show” Wednesday night for his first interview after supposedly being axed from Trump’s Cabinet.
“I had no idea that you were part of the Trump administration," said a surprised Jimmy Fallon to kick off his “exclusive” interview. “What exactly did you do there?”