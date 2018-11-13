Ennio Morricone has disputed quotes featured in a new interview with Playboy Germany. (Angelo Carconi / EPA/Shutterstock)

Film composer Ennio Morricone’s allegedly harsh words about Quentin Tarantino might have been “reproduced incorrectly” in a recent article for German Playboy, the magazine’s editor-in-chief said Tuesday, hinting at new information he had obtained.

“Up to now, we have considered the freelancer who conducted the Ennio Morricone interview on our behalf to be a renowned print and radio journalist,” editor Florian Boitin said in a statement. In the past, he added, they’d had “no reason” to doubt the writer’s journalistic integrity or skills.

However, Boitin said, “Based on the information now at our disposal, we must unfortunately assume that the words spoken in the interview have, in part, been reproduced incorrectly.”