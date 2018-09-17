Soon-Yi Previn, the wife of Woody Allen and the estranged adopted daughter of Mia Farrow, defended her husband against what she contends is unfair treatment in the #MeToo era and attacked her adoptive mother in her first public comments about the relationships in decades.
New York magazine posted on its website Sunday night an in-depth article about Previn in which she talks of a troubled relationship with her mother and tells how she fell in love in 1992 with Allen, who was Farrow’s boyfriend at the time.
The 47-year-old said she and her mother clashed soon after Farrow adopted her and that her mother many times treated her like a maid. She denies being manipulated into a relationship by Allen.
It's very much a conscious decision. I just love working with women.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Director Paul Feig shows women can carry comedies
A scuffle between Tom Arnold and a producer of "The Apprentice" has led to an exchange on social media.
Arnold tweeted that producer Mark Burnett choked him at a pre-Emmys party Sunday in Los Angeles. Burnett's wife, actress Roma Downey, tweeted that Arnold "tried to ambush" the couple, and she posted a photo of what she says is her bruised hand. Arnold then insinuated that Downey was lying about a “days-old bruise” and called her names.
The Los Angeles Police Department told The Times early Monday that officers had not been called to the incident and no report had been filed.
Director Todd Phillips shared a sneak peek at Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker from DC Films’ upcoming movie about the Batman villain.
Phillips shared a headshot-style portrait of Phoenix, simply captioned “Arthur,” confirming previous reports that Arthur Fleck would be the Joker’s real name in this interpretation of the character.
The film is expected to be an origin story about the Joker’s failed attempt at a career in comedy that leads him into a life of crime, which explains why Phoenix’s Joker appears to be more pared down than we’ve ever seen the character onscreen.
It's not easy to break out when people only know you for one thing and they only want to see you in that one thing... [They] don't know you can do other stuff.
I'm just doing a bit of acting now and then. It's like I came to deliver a pizza and I got really lucky.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Tom Hardy's characters frighten him too — but he can't stay away
Dolly Parton and Sia gave us a taste of the forthcoming film “Dumplin’” on Thursday night by debuting their powerhouse duet of “Here I Am.”
The song, which the iconic country star originally wrote and recorded for her 1971 album, “Coat of Many Colors,” is the first single from the movie’s soundtrack, for which Parton and songwriter/producer Linda Perry contributed six new songs.
With cover art nodding to Parton’s emblematic hair, this version of “Here I Am” is a stripped-down take on the original, showcasing Sia’s signature howl and Parton’s stalwart vocals as they sing together: “Here I am, I’m reaching out / To give you love that you’re without.”
I love the conventions of genre cinema, and I also love to destroy those conventions, to create my own unique genres within the genres.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Snowpiercer' director Bong Joon Ho conducts the sci-fi train his way
In the wake of further sexual misconduct allegations against Les Moonves that culminated with the network head’s resignation from CBS on Monday, spouse Julie Chen has primarily been silent since taking to Twitter in July to express her unwavering support.
This week, Chen has also taken leave from her role on the daytime chat show “The Talk” since the reports about Moonves from a New Yorker piece by Ronan Farrow were followed in a second story last weekend that outlined additional allegations.
In a statement this week announcing her break from the show, Chen said, “I am taking a few days off from ‘The Talk’ to be with my family. I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on ‘Big Brother.’”
Olivia Munn has been outspoken about director Shane Black’s decision to cast a friend and registered sex offender in “The Predator,” but today someone else’s voice has left her without words.
“I’m just blown away, honestly,” Munn told the co-hosts of “The Talk” during her Thursday appearance on the CBS show.
The actress was talking about Paige Carnes’ statement printed by the Los Angeles Times on Thursday. Carnes was a teen when she was victimized by Steven Wilder Striegel, the sex offender who was cast in “The Predator.”