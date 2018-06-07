Sorry, those babies in Beyoncé and Jay Z's OTR II Tour aren't Rumi and Sir

(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Brendan Fraser says the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. rejected his sexual harassment claim and tried to get him to sign a statement agreeing that he was groped by the organization’s former president Philip Berk in 2003 as a joke.

In the new issue of GQ magazine, the actor says he spoke with an independent investigator in April, which the foreign press group confirmed Wednesday.

The HFPA, Fraser told GQ, then contacted him about signing a joint statement saying that the investigation found that Berk touched Fraser inappropriately but “the evidence supports that it was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance."