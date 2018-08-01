"Timeless" stars Goran Visnjic, left, Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer and Malcolm Barrett. (Ron Batzdorff / NBC)

NBC just can’t block those clocks: A “Timeless” movie is indeed happening, finally putting an end to the never-ending fate of the time-travel saga.

The peacock network, along with Sony Pictures Television, on Tuesday announced a two-part series finale that will air during the holidays. It’ll close the door on the fan favorite, whose Time Team travels the world — and time — to tell the stories of the unsung and underrepresented people of history.

Audiences can expect the “Timeless” they know and love, according to executive producers Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke, and a final emotional story to satisfy the show’s legion of fans — the so-called #ClockBlockers.

Your mission is complete, #Clockblockers! #Timeless will be back for a two-part series finale on NBC. pic.twitter.com/wW6fhS0rPI — Timeless (@NBCTimeless) July 31, 2018