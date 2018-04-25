Stephen Colbert winces at Trump's awkward moments with Melania and Macron

President Trump has had all sorts of awkward moments during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the White House this week.

Stephen Colbert took time Tuesday night to break down the intricacies of the president’s interpersonal interactions on “The Late Show.” But first, he took aim at the food being served during Macron’s visit.

“It is Trump’s first state dinner, and in a major departure from tradition, Trump will not invite Democrats or the media,” Colbert began. “If [Trump] doesn’t like you, you will not be there.