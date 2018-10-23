Apple continues to pad the roster for its new streaming drama about morning television, adding the Oscar-nominated Steve Carell to a cast led by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.
Centered around the goings on at a TV morning show, the as-yet-untitled series will feature “Daily Show” alumni Carell as a TV anchor struggling to stay relevant in a rapidly changing media landscape. Witherspoon and Aniston will also star in the show as part of the fictionalized morning show’s orbit. The duo are also both executive producers on the project.
The series is scheduled to begin production in Los Angeles next week with Kerry Ehrin of “Bates Motel” and “Friday Night Lights” as showrunner. The show is part of Apple’s continued investment to join an already crowded streaming TV market and complete against Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. In addition to recent Emmy winner (and “Late Late Show” spinoff) “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” and “Planet of the Apps,” Apple’s upcoming series include the Octavia Spencer-led “Are You Sleeping?” and an “Amazing Stories” reboot.
Just hours after issuing a hot take on “Megyn Kelly Today,” arguing that blackface on Halloween wasn’t such a big deal, host Megyn Kelly has reversed course.
Kelly issued an apology to her colleagues, stating that she’d reconsidered her views and saying she was sorry for her original sentiments.
“One of the wonderful things about my job is that I get the chance to express and hear a lot of opinions,” the former Fox News anchor wrote in a statement obtained by CNN. “Today is one of those days where listening carefully to other points of view, including from friends and colleagues, is leading me to rethink my own views.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might delay a visit to the U.S. because of the duchess’ pregnancy and subsequent arrival of the royal baby, according to a report out on Tuesday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — currently on a 16-day tour of Commonwealth countries Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga — are believed to be pushing back their U.S. tour next year from spring to fall, TMZ reported.
However, a Kensington Palace spokesperson declined to comment on the report when reached by The Times on Tuesday.
By any measure, Drake is an inescapable force in pop music. But now one can credibly argue that he’s having one of the best years on the charts of any artist or group in modern history.
With his new cameo on Bad Bunny’s smash hit “Mia,” the rapper notched his 12th appearance on a Billboard top 10 single in 2018. That sets a new record over the prior landmark set by the Beatles in their world-conquering year of 1964.
Drake’s remarkable 2018 run includes solo staples such as “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings,” each of which spent significant time at No. 1, often on the back of extremely meme-able videos.
Comedian Sarah Silverman is apologizing for an anecdote she shared about Louis C.K. masturbating, after facing criticism from a woman who accused C.K. of sexual misconduct.
On Monday, Silverman was interviewed by Howard Stern and revealed that in her long friendship with C.K. she occasionally gave him consent to masturbate in her presence, stating that as young comics they would sometimes let their “freak flags fly.”
The story comes in the wake of C.K.’s 2017 admission that he had repeatedly propositioned women for permission to masturbate in front of them, disregarding the power imbalance that may have existed between them because of his fame.
Producer Ryan Murphy donated $10 million to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where his son Ford Theodore Miller Murphy has been treated for pediatric cancer over the last two years.
“Today at the hospital we are donating a wing in tribute to Ford and our family is making a gift of $10 million dollars so that other children can experience the love and care of this exceptional facility,” Murphy wrote Monday on Instagram.
The “American Horror Story” and “Glee” producer made the announcement as he marked Ford’s 4th birthday. The post, which featured a photo of the youngster riding a pony, revealed the child’s history with neuroblastoma and detailed the life-saving care he’d received at the children’s hospital.
Rosie O’Donnell has a new love in her life and is ready to take the next step.
The Times can confirm that the actress and former co-host of “The View” is engaged to Army veteran Elizabeth Rooney.
O’Donnell, 56, gushed to People on Monday about her fiancee, who is 23 years her junior.
Amy Schumer is pregnant with her first child — but she’d rather you focus on the midterm election.
The “I Feel Pretty” star, 37, who married chef Chris Fischer in February, announced the pregnancy on journalist Jessica Yellin’s Instagram page Monday by burying the lead at the end of her list of voting recommendations for the website News Not Noise.
“I’m pregnant,” she wrote at the bottom of a list of nearly two dozen candidates.