Taylor Swift has now broken the record for most American Music Awards won by a female artist.
During Tuesday’s ceremony the pop star, who opened the night with a fiery performance of "I Did Something Bad” (her first awards show performance in three years), eclipsed Whitney Houston’s longstanding position as the most decorated female performer on the AMA stage.
Swift swept the evening, taking home trophies for tour of the year, pop/rock album and the night’s biggest award, artist of the year. Tuesday’s wins brought Swift’s career total past the 21 Houston collected in her lifetime. Swift has won 23 AMA trophies.
Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater has directed a political ad calling for the firing of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, featuring a scene-stealing character from Linklater’s 2011 film, “Bernie.”
The Austin filmmaker’s 30-second spot features Sonny Carl reprising his role of a Texas townsperson, this time mocking the Republican incumbent’s “Tough as Texas” slogan.
Instead of breaking down “the five states of Texas,” Sonny says he doesn’t think the senator is tough enough on President Trump, who repeatedly insulted Cruz and his family in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential campaign.
Actress Busy Philipps has been unafraid to speak her mind in recent years, particularly as she prepares to release her first memoir and launch a new late-night talk show later this month.
In “This Will Only Hurt a Little,” which will be published next week, Philipps alleges that James Franco, her costar on “Freaks and Geeks,” physically assaulted her in 1999 on the set of that short-lived but beloved NBC TV show.
According to Philipps, she was shooting a scene with Franco that required her to gently hit him on the chest as she delivered her line. The actress alleges that Franco immediately broke character after she made contact.
Rapper Kanye West will make a house call to President Trump on Thursday.
West will have lunch with Trump and advisor (and son-in-law) Jared Kushner at the White House. They are set to discuss prison reform, manufacturing, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in West’s hometown of Chicago, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed to the Associated Press on Tuesday after a New York Times report about the meeting.
The meet-up comes on the heels of West again publicly supporting Trump during a post-show rant about politics on “Saturday Night Live” earlier this month. West has also been wearing a version of Trump’s red “Make America Great Again” hats recently.
It’s been only two days since her impassioned Instagram post encouraged fans to become politically active, but Taylor Swift is already rocking the vote. And rankling President Trump in the process.
New voter registrations spiked after the pop star waded into political waters on Sunday, Vote.org director of communications Kamari Guthrie told BuzzFeed News.
“We are up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period since T. Swift's post,” Guthrie told the outlet, compared to 190,178 new voters registered nationwide in September, while 56,669 registered in August.
I so hope that the studios understand that people want to see challenging films — films that are not sort of blockbusters. ... And that will be so healthy.
After an entire episode dedicated to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, John Oliver opened Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight” with a screed criticizing the Senate’s decision to promote the embattled judge to the highest court in the land.
“Look, what became painfully clear this week was that no step in this process had a chance of altering Republicans’ course,” Oliver stated. “Not [Christine] Blasey Ford’s testimony. Not the wildly inadequate FBI investigation. Not a letter signed by 2,400-plus law professors saying they opposed his appointment. Not even retired Justice [John Paul] Stevens arguing that after watching Kavanaugh’s testimony, he no longer felt he was fit to sit on the court.”
Oliver singled out some senators whom he thought had behaved badly during the confirmation process. He criticized Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch for his dismissive treatment of sexual assault survivors after telling them to “grow up.”
Meghan McCain on Monday returned to her hosting duties on “The View” and continued to tout the legacy of her father, Sen. John McCain, who died in August.
The conservative co-host was absent from the show since its 22nd season premiere last month and started off her segment by thanking her co-hosts, viewers and fellow Americans “for being so kind” to her and her family in the wake of the Arizona lawmaker’s death.
“It made me so inspired that the ideals my father espoused through his career are the ideals of America. There was a lot of talk about what died with him, and I’m here today to tell you: It didn’t. It is alive and well,” she said.
Bravo announced that its upcoming scripted series “Dirty John,” based on the Los Angeles Times’ popular serialized print series and podcast, will premiere in November.
The launch date for the eight-episode adaptation is set for Nov. 25 at 10 p.m., the network revealed Monday.
The season is based on the true-crime saga from Times reporter Christopher Goffard — a sordid tale of manipulation and deception revolving around a handsome con man, John Meehan, and his romance with a woman named Debra Newell.
Iconic singer Tina Turner underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, and love’s got everything to do with it.
Her second husband, Erwin Bach, donated a kidney to her when her kidney health was declining and she was exploring dialysis and assisted suicide as alternatives, she writes in her forthcoming memoir, “Tina Turner: My Love Story.”
In excerpts published Saturday in the Daily Mail newspaper, the rock queen, 78, said that in 2016 her kidneys were at “20% and plunging rapidly.”