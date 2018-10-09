Meghan McCain on Monday returned to her hosting duties on “The View” and continued to tout the legacy of her father, Sen. John McCain, who died in August.

The conservative co-host was absent from the show since its 22nd season premiere last month and started off her segment by thanking her co-hosts, viewers and fellow Americans “for being so kind” to her and her family in the wake of the Arizona lawmaker’s death.

“It made me so inspired that the ideals my father espoused through his career are the ideals of America. There was a lot of talk about what died with him, and I’m here today to tell you: It didn’t. It is alive and well,” she said.