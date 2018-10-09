It’s been only two days since her impassioned Instagram post encouraged fans to become politically active, but Taylor Swift is already rocking the vote. And rankling President Trump in the process.
New voter registrations spiked after the pop star waded into political waters on Sunday, Vote.org director of communications Kamari Guthrie told BuzzFeed News.
“We are up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period since T. Swift's post,” Guthrie told the outlet, compared to 190,178 new voters registered nationwide in September, while 56,669 registered in August.
After an entire episode dedicated to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, John Oliver opened Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight” with a screed criticizing the Senate’s decision to promote the embattled judge to the highest court in the land.
“Look, what became painfully clear this week was that no step in this process had a chance of altering Republicans’ course,” Oliver stated. “Not [Christine] Blasey Ford’s testimony. Not the wildly inadequate FBI investigation. Not a letter signed by 2,400-plus law professors saying they opposed his appointment. Not even retired Justice [John Paul] Stevens arguing that after watching Kavanaugh’s testimony, he no longer felt he was fit to sit on the court.”
Oliver singled out some senators whom he thought had behaved badly during the confirmation process. He criticized Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch for his dismissive treatment of sexual assault survivors after telling them to “grow up.”
Meghan McCain on Monday returned to her hosting duties on “The View” and continued to tout the legacy of her father, Sen. John McCain, who died in August.
The conservative co-host was absent from the show since its 22nd season premiere last month and started off her segment by thanking her co-hosts, viewers and fellow Americans “for being so kind” to her and her family in the wake of the Arizona lawmaker’s death.
“It made me so inspired that the ideals my father espoused through his career are the ideals of America. There was a lot of talk about what died with him, and I’m here today to tell you: It didn’t. It is alive and well,” she said.
Bravo announced that its upcoming scripted series “Dirty John,” based on the Los Angeles Times’ popular serialized print series and podcast, will premiere in November.
The launch date for the eight-episode adaptation is set for Nov. 25 at 10 p.m., the network revealed Monday.
The season is based on the true-crime saga from Times reporter Christopher Goffard — a sordid tale of manipulation and deception revolving around a handsome con man, John Meehan, and his romance with a woman named Debra Newell.
Iconic singer Tina Turner underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, and love’s got everything to do with it.
Her second husband, Erwin Bach, donated a kidney to her when her kidney health was declining and she was exploring dialysis and assisted suicide as alternatives, she writes in her forthcoming memoir, “Tina Turner: My Love Story.”
In excerpts published Saturday in the Daily Mail newspaper, the rock queen, 78, said that in 2016 her kidneys were at “20% and plunging rapidly.”
Bette Midler has apologized for a tweet evoking John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s lyrics from a contentious 1972 song.
The singer and actress, known for being outspoken on social media, was airing her grievances over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination in the wake of sexual assault allegations brought against him — and what she later said was a “too brief investigation” into them.
It was because of that that she tweeted Thursday that “women are the n-word of the world,” adding, “They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.”