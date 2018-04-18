The last of Queen Elizabeth II's corgis has died, ending a royal doggie dynasty

Apr. 18, 2018, 11:16 a.m.
- Celebrity
The queen’s corgis are no more.
According to the Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth II’s last corgi was put to sleep on Sunday at Windsor Castle. Willow was nearly 15 when she died and was suffering from a cancer-related illness.
Willow’s death marks the end of an era for the queen, who has lived with corgi companions for most of her life.
Apr. 18, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
The Tony Awards announced Wednesday that two musicians who made their Broadway debuts last year would be hosting this year’s ceremony. Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will take over from last year’s host, a now disgraced Kevin Spacey.
Both music mainstays hit the Great White Way last year, with Bareilles starring in the musical “Waitress,” for which she wrote the music and lyrics, and Groban in “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.”
“The Theater has completely transformed my life in every way possible. I have never felt more embraced and encouraged by a professional community, and I am so grateful for that,” Bareilles said in a statement released Wednesday.
Apr. 18, 2018, 10:08 a.m.
- Celebrity
Actress Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy are expecting their second child.
The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning “Homeland” star divulged the news during a Wednesday appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” telling the shock jock that she’s “seriously preggo.”
“I’m deep into my second trimester,” the “My So-Called Life” alum said while discussing shooting a “mortifying,” spy-sex scene for her Showtime espionage drama, which airs its series finale later this month.
Apr. 18, 2018, 8:56 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Grammy-winning pop singer Pink is the 2018 cover star of People magazine’s Beautiful Issue.
Pink, real name Alecia Moore, landed the annual cover with her husband, Carey Hart and two children — daughter Willow, 6, and son Jameson, 15 months, whom she speaks about at length in her feature interview.
“I feel more beautiful, and I’ve decided that for the whole week the magazine is out, no one is allowed to look me directly in my eyes,” the singer joked when host Ellen DeGeneres broke the news on her show (airing Wednesday).
Apr. 18, 2018, 8:49 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
Come for the Comey, stay for the cookie.
That was the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” philosophy on Tuesday night with a special bit to open the show featuring a Wu-Tang Clan showdown with Jeff Sessions over the fate of the group’s album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.”
The sketch was predicated on the fact that with “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli imprisoned, his rights to the one copy of “Once Upon” in the world were forfeited to the Department of Justice and, ultimately, Atty. Gen. Sessions.
Apr. 18, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
As a young kid, my mom worked a lot and we were kind of latchkey kids, so we watched a lot of movies and we watched a lot of TV and a lot of who I am came from what I was inspired or turned off by from what I saw. I can't deny how much that has shaped me.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ahead of the Curve
Apr. 17, 2018, 10:38 p.m.
- Movies
Steven Spielberg is joining the DC Universe.
A day after he became the first director to cross the $10-billion threshold in global box office receipts thanks to “Ready Player One,” Spielberg and his Amblin Entertainment are reteaming with Warner Bros. Pictures to produce the adaptation of DC’s “Blackhawk,” the studio announced on Tuesday. The intention is for Spielberg to direct the film, making it his first movie based on characters from DC comic books.
First published by Quarterly Comics in 1941, “Blackhawk” followed an elite team of World War II-era pilots led by a mysterious man called Blackhawk. The team – known as the Blackhawks – fought Nazis and later more fantastical foes. Comic book icon Will Eisner is credited as one of Blackhawk’s co-creators along with Chuck Cuidera and Bob Powell. The title was acquired by DC Comics in 1957.
Apr. 17, 2018, 2:40 p.m.
More than 41 million people logged in to YouTube to watch performances from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival during opening weekend, making it the most-viewed live music festival ever streamed, according to the video streaming service.
That’s up 75% over the viewership from last year’s event.
Additionally, 458,000 viewed Beyoncé’s headlining set online Sunday evening, the highest audience yet for a Coachella performance stream, YouTube said in a statement Tuesday.
Apr. 17, 2018, 2:19 p.m.
- Celebrity
Call her a prodigy, call her a baby genius, call her a tiny cog in an outsized global publicity machine, but whatever you do, don’t call her false.
True Thompson has logged only five days on the planet, but already has more Instagram followers than the city of Salinas, Calif., has residents.
The newborn daughter of reality-TV royalty Khloé Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson has her own Instagram account and has garnered more than 160,000 followers without even having an avatar, much less any shared photos.
Apr. 17, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
- Music
- Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards are back in the Big Apple this year.
The irreverent award show will take place Aug. 20 at Radio City Music Hall, bringing the show back to New York City for the 17th time.
Radio City Music Hall is the venue that started it all: The affectionately titled Showplace of the Nation hosted the inaugural ceremony in 1984 and will mark its 12th visit to the venue this summer.