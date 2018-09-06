The Music Center will fete Joni Mitchell with not one, but two star-studded concerts in Los Angeles in November, timed to honor the iconic singer-songwriter’s 75th birthday.
The performing arts center has announced plans for Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration Live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 6-7, featuring Emmylou Harris, Norah Jones, Glen Hansard, Chaka Khan, Diana Krall, Kris Kristofferson, Los Lobos, Graham Nash, Seal and Rufus Wainwright.
They’ll be performing songs from Mitchell’s deep catalog, and drummer Brian Blade and pianist-composer Jon Cowherd will serve as co-musical directors.
Boomerang announced Thursday that “Care Bears: Unlock the Magic,” a new animated series featuring the familiar cuddly, color-coded bears, is headed for its subscription streaming service.
In “Unlock the Magic,” the Care Bears will hit the road and explore the areas around their home, Care-a-lot, called the Silver Lining. Their new adventures means encountering new creatures as well as landing in situations that require them to use their powers in new ways.
The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that it will present its annual honorary Governors Awards to actress Cicely Tyson, composer Lalo Schifrin and publicist Marvin Levy, while producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.
The Governors Awards are given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.” The Thalberg Award is presented to creative producers “whose body of work reflects a consistently high quality of motion picture production.” Once a part of the Oscar telecast, the honorary awards are now handed out in a separate ceremony.
Beginning her career as a model and an actress on the stage, Tyson, 93, came to prominence when she received an Academy Award nomination for her leading performance in the 1972 film “Sounder.” Since then, she has appeared in such films as “Fried Green Tomatoes,” “Diary of a Mad Black Woman,” “The Help” and “Last Flag Flying.” Tyson has won three Emmy Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Tony Award and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. She is also nominated for an Emmy this year for her guest role in “How to Get Away With Murder.”
After a Tuesday night tease, fans have finally gotten their first official look at Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.
On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly unveiled its cover image of Larson’s take on the superhero, who will make her big-screen debut in a standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe movie due out March 8, 2019.
The red, blue and gold costume is faithful to the iconic Captain Marvel comic-book look.
Slapping hands in a game of “Patty Cake” doesn’t rank that high as far as rock ’n’ roll posturing goes.
But when Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth stepped away from their synths and met in the middle of the stage to lock hands in a fit of giggles and broad smiles, it was as badass as anything you’ll see at a modern rock show.
And it was a reminder of not only their youth (both women are in their late teens), but of the unbridled joy lurking in the songs they make under the band name Let’s Eat Grandma.
Kanye West has apologized to Drake for some recent clashes and says he’s going to attend one of Drake’s shows in the next week.
The rapper started off a nine-tweet mea culpa early Wednesday with a picture from Drake’s “Scorpion” tour and the message: “Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” followed by purple hearts.
Primary in West’s apology was his denial that he had anything to do with diss tracks aimed at Drake by fellow rapper Pusha T a few months back.
Former investigator Paul Holes, the forensic criminologist who helped crack the Golden State Killer case, has signed an overall development deal with Oxygen to bring more true-crime programming to the cable network.
Announced Wednesday, the deal is the latest in the network’s effort to rebrand itself as a true-crime programmer for women.
“Paul embodies what Oxygen is all about,” Rod Aissa, Oxygen’s executive vice president of original programming and development, said in a statement.
Kim Kardashian West was at the White House on Wednesday morning to lobby for prison reform and, possibly, for the freedom of another person sentenced to life for a nonviolent, low-level drug conviction.
The reality star flew overnight to Washington, TMZ reported.
She was set to meet with Jared Kushner and others for what deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley called "a listening session about the clemency process."
