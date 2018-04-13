'The Simpsons' executive producer responds to Apu controversy

Apr. 13, 2018, 3:28 p.m.
“The Simpsons” executive producer Al Jean took to Twitter Friday to engage with fans about the recent Apu controversy.
“I truly appreciate all responses pro and con,” said Jean in a now-pinned tweet. “Will continue to try to find an answer that is popular & more important right.”
Jean, of course, was referring to the backlash against a recent episode that seemingly dismissed the criticism about “The Simpsons’” portrayal of character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon instead of actually engaging with it.
Apr. 13, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Huey Lewis & the News has canceled its shows for the rest of 2018 so Lewis can deal with a hearing problem.
“The doctors believe I have Meniere's disease and have agreed that I can't perform until I improve,” the 67-year-old singer said in a note tweeted out Friday. “Therefore the only prudent thing to do is cancel all future shows.”
The nearly full hearing loss happened 2 1/2 months ago, “The Power of Love” singer said, before a show in Dallas. He said he’s since been to a number of hospitals seeking care.
Apr. 13, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Late-night hosts came knocking Thursday following reports of a Trump World Tower doorman’s involvement in a “catch-and-kill” scheme to protect President Trump.
The National Enquirer's parent company, led by Trump's close friend David Pecker, reportedly paid the Manhattan doorman $30,000 for a story about a rumored affair Trump allegedly had with a housekeeper that produced a child— then buried the story. Naturally, the hosts gleefully rehashed it for laughs.
“The National Enquirer paid $30,000 to a former doorman to suppress his story about a possible illegitimate child President Trump may have fathered. Even crazier, this is the doorman,” Seth Meyers quipped on “Late Night,” showing a picture of a heavily pregnant doorman.
Apr. 13, 2018, 9:26 a.m.
The “Dancing With the Stars” Season 26 cast is here, and they’re all current or retired athletes — and the pre-season smack talk when their names were revealed Friday on “Good Morning America” was something else.
Let’s cut to the chase and get the names out there first: Basketball’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Notre Dame player Arike Ogunbowale; figure skaters Tonya Harding, Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon; retired baseball outfielder Johnny Damon; luger Chris Mazdzer; Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman; retired softball player Jennie Finch; and snowboarder Jamie Anderson.
“I really hope I’m not shy on this show,” joked Rippon, who was distinctly not shy with his cast-leading sass.
Apr. 13, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
Television shows “This Is Us” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and the film “A Fantastic Woman” received top honors at Thursday’s 29th GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills.
NBC’s tear-jerker “This Is Us” won best drama series, Fox’s goofy cop sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” won best comedy and Sony’s transgender drama “A Fantastic Woman” won the award for best film in limited release. The Chilean movie also won the Oscar for foreign-language film earlier this year.
Special honors also went to pop star Britney Spears, who was presented the Vanguard Award by Ricky Martin; and “The Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons, who was presented GLAAD’s Stephen F. Kolzak Award by producer Ryan Murphy and the cast of “Boys in the Band.”
Apr. 13, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
I’m committed to animal rights. I’m committed to feminism. I’m not committed to music at all. I don’t know where it’s gonna go. It’ll probably end badly.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: She has plenty to be outspoken about
Apr. 12, 2018, 2:13 p.m.
Sandra Bullock’s Debbie Ocean and her all-woman crew are up to no good in this summer’s “Ocean’s 8.”
Lucky for them, “no good” is precisely what Debbie’s good at.
In the film’s full trailer that dropped on Thursday, this estranged Ocean sibling reveals she has spent “five years, eight months and 12 days” behind bars figuring out plans to loot the high-profile Met Gala and divulges her course of action to pal Lou (Cate Blanchett).
Apr. 12, 2018, 12:04 p.m.
The landmark sketch-comedy show “SCTV” is making a comeback on Netflix. The streaming giant announced Thursday that it has tapped Martin Scorsese to direct an upcoming special exploring the Canadian series’ legacy.
“An Afternoon With SCTV,” moderated by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel next month, will reunite comedy legends and former “SCTV” co-stars Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short and Dave Thomas.
The reunion will take place on May 13 in Toronto’s historic Elgin Theatre and selections from the event will be used in the upcoming, Scorsese-helmed Netflix comedy special.
Apr. 12, 2018, 11:47 a.m.
Emma Kenney, the actress who plays Darlene’s daughter Harris on “Roseanne,” says she’s getting help with her “battles.”
“I’m going to be seeking treatment for my battles,” Kenney said on Wednesday to InTouch Weekly, not specifying what those battles might be beyond saying she wasn’t 21 and she was doing things that were illegal.
“It wasn’t healthy, and it was making me feel even worse — anxious and depressed,” the 18-year-old told InTouch. “It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it.”
Apr. 12, 2018, 11:20 a.m.
Comedy Store matriarch Mitzi Shore’s indelible mark on the Hollywood stand-up circuit was cemented long ago. Numerous comics and stand-up titans credited the impresario, who died Wednesday at age 87, for their early breaks and spoke warmly of the “den mother” in the pages of this newspaper over the years.
Shore set the tone for the no-holds-barred approach that the storied venue fostered in its proteges, creating a home base for comics to try out new material.
“We're like a school, or a boxers' gym,” Shore told The Times in 1994. “We're here to help people develop their skills, and to get them seen by supportive comedy crowds, as well as by TV and movie people.”