'The Simpsons' executive producer responds to Apu controversy

Comedy Store matriarch Mitzi Shore’s indelible mark on the Hollywood stand-up circuit was cemented long ago. Numerous comics and stand-up titans credited the impresario, who died Wednesday at age 87 , for their early breaks and spoke warmly of the “den mother” in the pages of this newspaper over the years.

Shore set the tone for the no-holds-barred approach that the storied venue fostered in its proteges, creating a home base for comics to try out new material.

“We're like a school, or a boxers' gym,” Shore told The Times in 1994. “We're here to help people develop their skills, and to get them seen by supportive comedy crowds, as well as by TV and movie people.”