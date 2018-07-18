“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” a beloved 2005 film, is heading to Broadway thanks to Blue Spruce Productions (“Fun Home,” “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” and “The Humans”).
Deadline reported Tuesday that Blue Spruce, Warner Bros., Alcon Entertainment and Alloy Entertainment finalized the deal on Monday.
The coming-of-age film, based on Ann Brashares’ young-adult novels, followed the lives of four teenagers who find a pair of jeans that magically fits all of their varying body types. They each get a week with the pants in hopes that the same luck rubs off on all of them.
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran guides audiences through his creative process in the new trailer for “Songwriter,” his documentary that hits Apple Music on Aug. 28.
Filmed since 2008 by his cousin, filmmaker Murray Cummings, “Songwriter” takes an intimate look at Sheeran while working on his third studio album, “÷ (Divide),” which he released last year.
“This is the first time on camera you’re going to see a song being written,” Sheeran tells Cummings in the teaser, “so, make sure you get all of it.”
Bruce Springsteen’s “Springsteen on Broadway” is coming to Netflix this December, the same day it closes on New York City’s Great White Way.
The film will stream starting Dec. 15, Netflix and Springsteen announced Wednesday.
Springsteen’s Broadway smash, which won a special Tony Award in June, opened in October 2017 with tickets ranging from $75 to $850 at face value and has run five nights a week almost every week since.
Michelle Williams is opening up about her struggle to remain a survivor.
The former Destiny’s Child singer has been vocal about battling mental illness in the past, and in an Instagram post on Tuesday, she shared an update on her progress.
“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” Williams wrote in her post.
Timothée Chalamet is famous for his artsy movies. Now fans would argue he’s known for his appearances in famous pieces of art.
Badly Photoshopped Timmy, the social media persona behind the artsy memes, has been chopping Chalamet into famous works since the beginning of July, saying, “Turns out Timothée Chalamet has been an inspiration to artists as far back as da Vinci.”
Netflix’s slow burn of “The Crown” Season 3 teases continued Wednesday as the streaming giant released glimpses of Helena Bonham Carter and Ben Daniels in their posh new roles in the royal family saga.
As with its tweet of Olivia Colman as a maturing Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, likewise, the captions accompanying Bonham Carter’s and Daniels’ photos on Wednesday remained terse and cryptic, offering up potential themes for the third season of Peter Morgan’s Emmy-winning period drama.
OK, so here’s a thing: A streaming TV service in the U.K. has erected a rather massive statue of a shirtless Jeff Goldblum in a London park to mark 25 years since the movie “Jurassic Park” was released.
Of course, it’s a promotion, and the source seems quite proud of itself.
“[Twenty-five] years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born,” Now TV proclaimed Wednesday on Twitter. “A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff.”
The Trump administration continues to produce comedy fodder for late shows, and the late shows, in turn, continue to make the most of it, even going so far as to recruit beloved children’s characters to do so.
Jimmy Kimmel had his dander up Tuesday night after the president clarified his Helsinki statements with an excuse that served to escalate the madness.
“We thought yesterday was the craziest day of this ridiculous presidency,” Kimmel said. “It turned out that today made yesterday feel like a visit to historic Gettysburg.”
I don’t like [when people say], ‘It’s a great time for women of color.’ No, I’m just a woman. Black, brown, white, yellow — why are we always talking about colors? I’m a girl. I believe in a global community.
Lionsgate released the trailer for its upcoming film “Robin Hood” on Tuesday, featuring Taron Egerton asking one key question: “When do I actually get to, you know, steal?”
The trailer shows Egerton, who plays a war crusader, training to overthrow the corrupt English king with the help of his teacher Little John (Jamie Foxx).
Though many versions of Robin Hood have been adapted for the screen, including a Mel Brooks parody, this particular “Robin Hood,” directed by “Black Mirror’s” Otto Bathurst, has a darker tone that includes strategic fight choreography and explosive action sequences.