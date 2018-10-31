“This Is Us” struck an emotional cord at the end of Tuesday’s episode.
The NBC family drama paid tribute to the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, which left 11 dead.
Series creator Dan Fogelman shared the end card, which included a link directing viewers to visit everytown.org, on Twittere shortly after the episode ended on the east coast.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is billing her “Becoming” book tour as “an intimate conversation” with her — at least as intimate as you can get in a stadium setting like the Forum in Inglewood.
Now we learn that some famous friends, announced Tuesday, will keep her company along the way, starting with Oprah Winfrey moderating the event in Chicago on Nov. 13, the day the book goes on sale.
Obama will spend a little more than a month hitting 10 cities in 12 appearances — she’ll stop twice in Brooklyn and Washington, D.C. — in cozy spots like the Barclays Center in New York, Capitol One Arena in D.C. and American Airlines Center in Dallas.
What drives a man to kill off his grandma? Well, Tyler Perry has a pretty basic reason for taking his prolific Madea character out of circulation.
“I just don't want to be her age, playing her. Come on, there's more there,” he said Monday on SiriusXM, where he announced that his cross-dressing character’s days are numbered.
After, you know, a farewell stage tour around the country and a final movie in 2019.
Emboldened by the safe space she found on Dax Shepard's podcast, Lena Dunham made a big reveal Monday: She's six months sober after a years-long addiction to benzodiazepines.
“There was a solid three years where I was, to put it lightly, misusing benzos,” Dunham said on Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast Monday, “even though it was all, quote-unquote, doctor prescribed and I had convinced someone to tell me that this is the way.”
Dunham, who’s been dealing with anxiety since childhood, called benzodiazepines the biggest epidemic nobody’s talking about. She quoted her mother, who said she didn’t need to be a hero about things. With medication, there was no reason to ever suffer, her mom said.
Ava DuVernay will direct a multipart documentary about late pop legend Prince for Netflix.
The “Selma” and “A Wrinkle In Time” director will be supported by the musician’s estate on the project, using archival footage and previously unreleased material from the singer-songwriter’s archives spanning his entire life, The Times has confirmed.
“Prince was a genius, a joy and a jolt to the senses. He was like no other. He shattered preconceived notions, smashed boundaries, and shared his heart through his music,” the filmmaker tweeted on Tuesday, confirming earlier reports that she had signed on to the project.
When I first started doing interviews I would say when you are 55 you finally put it all together. And it turned out that was absolutely true about me.
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Classic Hollywood: Henry Winkler Finds a Lot More Happy Days
Fox has collected a crowd-pleasing lead cast for “Rent.”
Not surprisingly, the broadcast network’s live presentation of the Broadway smash will star standout performers from Fox’s “Grease: Live” and NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” — Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher and Brandon Victor Dixon — as well as actress Kiersey Clemons (“Hearts Beat Loud”). Fisher and Dixon have “Hamilton!” cred as well.
Hudgens and Clemons will play girlfriends Maureen Johnson and Joanne Jefferson, respectively. Dixon will portray computer scientist Tom Collins, and Fisher will play aspiring filmmaker Mark Cohen, who also serves as the rock musical’s narrator.
“Today” hosts Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie stayed on-air for the third hour of the morning show on Monday following the network’s Friday announcement that “Megyn Kelly Today” had been canceled.
“Today, as you know, we are starting a new chapter in the third hour of our show,” Kotb said at the top of that hour. “As it evolves, we want you to know the entire ‘Today’ family will continue to bring you informative and important stories, just as we always have.”
Kelly was booted after she commented on Tuesday’s show that it was not inappropriate for white people to darken their skin tone as part of a Halloween costume. The comments triggered a public backlash and criticism from her colleagues at the network.
Demi Lovato is 90 days sober, according to her mom, Dianna De La Garza.
“She has 90 days,” De La Garza said on Maria Menounos’ Sirius XM show on Friday. “I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work…It’s very hard. It’s not easy, and there are no shortcuts.”
The milestone comes after the 26-year-old was hospitalized in July for an apparent overdose. Sources told The Times that firefighters treated Lovato with Narcan to reverse the effects of an overdose. TMZ initially reported that the “Complicated” singer appeared to be suffering from a heroin overdose, and the website’s report was among the first tips Lovato’s mom had about the incident.
Longtime frenemies Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon went to Game 5 of the World Series and all they got were these stupid T-shirts.
The rivaling “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host and the Oscar winner were among the many famous faces in the stands at Dodger Stadium for the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.
On brand with their protracted feud, which began in Kimmel’s early days on ABC when he tried to lure bigger talent to his fledgling talk show, these two sat together and wore novelty “I’m With Stupid” shirts to highlight their mutual love-loathe relationship. Kimmel’s was Dodger blue, while Damon’s was red for the Sox, who ultimately won the series 4-1.