Timothée Chalamet will donate his salary from a Woody Allen film to three charities

Apparently it was enough for him to rethink his compensation for "A Rainy Day in New York," a movie that Chalamet filmed with Rebecca Hall , Elle Fanning, Jude Law , Selena Gomez and others, and that was directed by Woody Allen. Never commenting on Allen's past allegations of sexual misconduct -- the director’s adopted daughter accused him of sexually abusing her -- Chalamet made clear in an Instagram post that he would donate his entire salary from the movie to three charities: Time's Up, the LGBT Center in New York and the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, or RAINN.

Timothée Chalamet, who appears in three critically acclaimed awards contenders this season in “Lady Bird,” “Hostiles” and “Call Me by Your Name,” has certainly been on enough red carpets to have answered dozens of questions about representation, Hollywood inequities, sexual misconduct and more.

Chalamet had been asked earlier in the awards season by The Times’ Amy Kaufman how he felt about working with Allen after the recent revelations about sexual harassment in the industry, but he declined to answer at the time.

“I understand the question, certainly; it's going to be not only important but imperative to talk about,” he said after a long pause. “I’m hesitant to talk about it now, because I’m here for ‘Call Me by Your Name.’”

Without directly addressing the situation, it seems that Chalamet has answered the question.

"I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve."