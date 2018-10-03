“This is a win for women everywhere. We are proud of our client, who stood by her statement and stood up for herself in court, and appreciate Mr. Ratner dismissing this case,” Kohler’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said in an updated statement on Tuesday evening.



Early reports of the news from Deadline included a statement from Ratner’s lawyer, Marty Singer, saying the resolution had come as a result of Kohler’s memories being “cloudy and unclear about alleged events from more than a decade ago.” Within hours, however, Singer’s original statement had been removed from the Deadline story, replaced with one from Ratner in which the filmmaker said he was “pleased that this matter is resolved.”