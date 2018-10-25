Tom Arnold’s criminal battery case against Mark Burnett, much like his search for the alleged Donald Trump tapes, has gone nowhere.
The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office has declined to file criminal charges against “The Apprentice” creator “due to insufficient evidence,” a spokesman said Thursday.
Arnold went public on Twitter last month with allegations that Burnett had “choked” him at a pre-Emmys party during what started as a verbal dispute over the recordings. He cited Kevin and Sosie Bacon as reliable witnesses. Actress Alyson Hannigan tweeted that she witnessed a scuffle but thought it was a joke initially.
David Schwimmer says he has an alibi after a recent viral video jokingly compared him to a suspect accused of stealing from a U.K. restaurant.
The “Friends” alum was on the case after police in Blackpool in northwest England posted a video this week asking for help identifying a suspect who pilfered beer and other items from a Blackpool eatery last month.
The video has since been removed, and police now say they’ve zeroed in on the suspect.
Some people are going to see ['Roar'] as a song about cats. But it's not just a song about cats.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Katy Perry Grows Up a Little on 'Prism': 'I'm Ready for My 30s'
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are putting the happy back in the holidays this Christmas by co-hosting a holiday music special for NBC.
After the success of “Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert,” which recently elevated multi-hyphenate Legend to rarefied EGOT status, NBC announced Wednesday that the beloved celebrity couple will be joined by family and friends for “A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy.”
The hour-long special is set to air on Nov. 28 and will come on the heels of Legend’s first Christmas album, “A Legendary Christmas,” which drops Friday. That Columbia Records album, executive produced by Raphael Saadiq, features Stevie Wonder and Esperanza Spalding.
Heavy hitters including “Incredibles 2” and “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” will be taking on smaller, foreign projects including Japan’s “Fireworks” and Taiwan’s “On Happiness Road” in the Oscar race for 2018 animated feature film.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a list of the 25 films in consideration for this years animated feature award. The announcement from the Academy mentioned that not all of the films included had completed their Los Angeles qualifying run yet, but did not clarify which movies had not yet complied.
At least sixteen films must meet the stated eligibility requirements in order for the category to feature the established five-film nomination maximum.
The Recording Academy and CBS have announced the dates of the 2020 and 2021 Grammy Awards ceremonies.
The 62nd Grammys will take place on Jan. 26, 2020, and the 63rd iteration of the event will follow on Jan. 31, 2021, they said in a statement. As previously announced, both shows will be broadcast live on CBS from the show’s regular venue, Los Angeles’ Staples Center. (This year’s ceremony was held in New York for the first time since 2003.)
"Los Angeles loves the Grammys — a celebration of the artists who transform how we think about music, and the behind-the-boards talent that makes their excellence possible,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in the announcement. “The music industry is integral to L.A.'s economy, and reflects the spirit of the city itself: diverse, imaginative, and always ready to break new ground. We are thrilled to welcome the Grammys back to the creative capital of the world, and look forward to hosting the awards for years to come."
Even though Kesha’s music video for “Here Comes the Change” starts off like a silent film, the empowering ballad is anything but quiet.
The song, billed as “her rallying cry for social justice,” hails from the soundtrack of “On the Basis of Sex,” the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic about the now-85-year-old Supreme Court justice’s early life as a lawyer, her battle to overcome gender discrimination and her confirmation hearing.
Kesha, who in recent years has faced her own personal battles in the public eye, reteams with “Praying” director Jonas Åkerlund for the black-and-white video. In it, she sets the scene in an abandoned attic as she transforms into a sort of one-woman band, playing guitar, harmonica and the occasional drum. She belts out lyrics describing a positive legacy, equality and being “the right inside the wrong.”
Sandra Bullock is trying to save her children’s lives in the upcoming movie “Bird Box.” And she’s doing it with a major handicap.
A mysterious force is killing the world’s population at rapid rates, we learning in an official trailer for the apocalyptic nightmare that was released Wednesday by Netflix. All that is known about the entity: It takes on the form of your worst fear, and if you see it, you take your own life.
Bullock stars as Malorie, who wants to travel with her two children to safety — a task they all attempt without their sense of sight.
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” returns for a second season on Dec. 5, and the ever-chic Midge Maisel has quite a bit of catching up to do.
In the new trailer for the period comedy, the former housewife played by Rachel Brosnahan is again trying her hand as a stand-up comic in 1950s New York.
(Spoilers follow, so stop reading if you haven’t watched the show.)
Veteran producer Jim Bell, currently the executive in charge of Olympics coverage for NBC, will take on the top producing role at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the network announced Wednesday.