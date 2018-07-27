Banks, who is directing the movie, will also play Bosley, an associate of Charles Townsend’s who directly interacts with the Angels. Townsend, a.k.a. Charlie, is the unseen boss of the agency were the Angels work as private investigators.

“’Charlie’s Angels,’ for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the ’70s,” Banks said in a statement to Variety. “This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”