Today in Entertainment: Tony Robbins apologizes for his previous remarks about the #MeToo movement
Tony Robbins walks back criticism of #MeToo movement

Tony Robbins has apologized for his previous remarks about the #MeToo movement.
Tony Robbins has apologized for his previous remarks about the #MeToo movement. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

Motivational speaker Tony Robbins pushed around a member of the #MeToo movement last month, and now that movement is pushing back.

At a March 15 Unleash the Power Within event in San Jose, Robbins argued with a woman named Nanine McCool over the watershed moment in culture, suggesting that some women were using “victimhood” to gain “significance.” 

At one point during the 11-minute disagreement, the 6-foot-7 life coach loomed over McCool – a victim of childhood sexual abuse – while pushing her back with his fist, attempting to illustrate why her “pushing back” against him didn’t make her safer.

Han Solo gets plenty of sage advice in new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer

Awestruck Han Solo and Chewbacca lay eyes on the Millennium Falcon for the first time in the action-packed trailer for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” that landed Sunday night.

“I’ve got a really good feeling about this,” the exuberant Han (Alden Ehrenreich) proclaims in the cockpit, reversing the beloved scoundrel’s signature catchphrase.

The teaser for the latest prequel shows the ace pilot enlisting for his first job — not to mention lifestyle — as an intergalactic smuggler.

A Star Is Born: Cynthia Nixon turns 52 today

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

You always worry about your children. But particularly you worry about your children if you have to leave them and they are not in a secure place in their life. You see your clock running out and you think, ‘What can I do before I go to maximize his chances for happiness and success?’

Cynthia Nixon, 2015

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Cynthia Nixon discusses her haunting role in 'James White'

'Black Panther' surpasses 'Titanic' as No. 3 domestic release of all time

"Black Panther" rides its way into the top three highest-grossing domestic films and the top 10 highest-grossing global films.
"Black Panther" rides its way into the top three highest-grossing domestic films and the top 10 highest-grossing global films. (Matt Kennedy / Marvel Studios-Disney)

Disney's "Black Panther" is now the third-highest-grossing movie ever at the U.S. box office, overtaking “Titanic.” 

“Black Panther” continued to post strong numbers this weekend, adding $8.4 million in its eighth weekend in theaters for a cumulative domestic total of $665.3 million, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore. That was enough to pass "Titanic," which finished its domestic run with $659.4 million (not adjusted for inflation).

Only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($936.7 million) and “Avatar” ($760.5 million) have grossed more domestically.

Jimmy Kimmel to Sean Hannity: Let's end the 'hatefulness'

Jimmy Kimmel called for a cease-fire in his feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The ABC late-night host said he’d had fun with their back and forth, but perhaps the tweets had gone too far. Kimmel apologized for the joke he made lampooning Melania Trump's accent.

"Even in 2018, the vile attacks against my wife and wishes for death on my infant son are shocking and I encourage those who made them to give their words and actions thought," Kimmel wrote in a statement released on social media. "I, too, will give my words more thought and recognize my role in inciting their hatefulness." 

A Star Is Born: Robin Wright turns 52 today

(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

I hear from older people that, with experience, you feel that things that used to burden you in your 20s don’t anymore. It’s a bit easier to figure things out and not let it abuse you ... I can’t wait to get to that point where I can say, ‘Yeah. It happened. That’s life.’

Robin Wright, 1994

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Looking to Make All the Wright Moves

Ryan Murphy teases 'American Horror Story: Radioactive,' confirms Joan Collins joining Season 8

Ryan Murphy has revealed clues about the next installment of "American Horror Story."
Ryan Murphy has revealed clues about the next installment of "American Horror Story." (Chris Pizzello / Invision/Associated Press)

Anthology maestro Ryan Murphy has shared several details about the forthcoming season of “American Horror Story.”

The FX show, whose next installment will be called “American Horror Story: Radioactive,” begins shooting its eighth season in mid-June, and the new iteration takes place “18 months from today,” Murphy revealed Friday during an event in Los Angeles (via Deadline and Variety).

The co-creator and executive producer also confirmed that “Dynasty” veteran Joan Collins will be joining the cast, which includes Murphy staples such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman. Several of the actors joined him on the Friday panel.

Drake lauds celebrity girl squad in new 'Nice for What' video

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Drake dropped his latest single, “Nice for What,” on Friday, and its corresponding music video features a star-studded roster of women doing all manner of girl-boss things and even samples Lauryn Hill’s 1998 hit, “Ex-Factor.”

“That's a real one, in your reflection / Without a follow, without a mention / You really pipin' up on these … / You gotta be nice, for what to these ...” he raps.

Watch the video here, but fair warning that it contains adult language.

A Star Is Born: Francis Ford Coppola turns 79 today

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

I am a student. For me the greatest pleasure in life is learning. And it doesn’t have a kickback. If you eat too much you get fat, if you drink too much you get sick. Learning is just pleasure. You don’t get in trouble for it and you don’t get sick.

Francis Ford Coppola, 2016

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Francis Ford Coppola brings experimental 'Live Cinema' workshop to UCLA

Fox News' Sean Hannity pledges to 'pound' Jimmy Kimmel 'with his own words'

Jimmy Kimmel, left, and Sean Hannity are locked in a public war of words.
Jimmy Kimmel, left, and Sean Hannity are locked in a public war of words. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times, left; Jennifer S. Altman / Los Angeles Times)

Fox News’ Sean Hannity continued his attack on late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Friday, devoting his prime time segment to “how out of touch with reality” he believes Hollywood’s “liberal elites” are.

And ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host was his main punching bag.

“I am going after Jimmy Kimmel. Tonight, we're going to pound him with his own words,” Hannity proclaimed.