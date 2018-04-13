Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar lace up for new 'Dancing With the Stars' cast

Emma Kenney. (Richard Shotwell / Associated Press)

Emma Kenney, the actress who plays Darlene’s daughter Harris on “Roseanne,” says she’s getting help with her “battles.”

“I’m going to be seeking treatment for my battles,” Kenney said on Wednesday to InTouch Weekly, not specifying what those battles might be beyond saying she wasn’t 21 and she was doing things that were illegal.

“It wasn’t healthy, and it was making me feel even worse — anxious and depressed,” the 18-year-old told InTouch. “It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it.”