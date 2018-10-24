Steve Carell arrives at the U.K. premiere of "Beautiful Boy" during the London Film Festival in October. (Andy Rain/EPA)

Apple continues to pad the roster for its new streaming drama about morning television, adding the Oscar-nominated Steve Carell to a cast led by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

Centered around the goings on at a TV morning show, the as-yet-untitled series will feature “Daily Show” alumni Carell as a TV anchor struggling to stay relevant in a rapidly changing media landscape. Witherspoon and Aniston will also star in the show as part of the fictionalized morning show’s orbit. The duo are also both executive producers on the project.

The series is scheduled to begin production in Los Angeles next week with Kerry Ehrin of “Bates Motel” and “Friday Night Lights” as showrunner. The show is part of Apple’s continued investment to join an already crowded streaming TV market and complete against Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. In addition to recent Emmy winner (and “Late Late Show” spinoff) “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” and “Planet of the Apps,” Apple’s upcoming series include the Octavia Spencer-led “Are You Sleeping?” and an “Amazing Stories” reboot.