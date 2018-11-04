This year’s Tropicália Music & Taco Fest began behind the eight ball.
Late Friday night, less than 24 hours before showtime, organizers announced that no fewer than four acts on the bill had dropped out — including one of the festival’s headliners, Cardi B, along with Ronnie Spector, Cuco and BadBadNotGood. (Explanations were frustratingly vague, though a venue in North Carolina said that Cardi B had canceled a performance scheduled there for Friday night due to illness.)
But if fans were angry at the concert’s promoter, Goldenvoice, you couldn’t tell as folks milled around happily sipping cocktails under a blue-and-pink sky on the first night of this annual two-day event.
"I always thought I was going to do criminal defense law for a living. It's actually close to the job of an actor or an artist.
I don't write my songs with the idea of connecting to other people, but I'm glad that's happened.
Alec Baldwin was arrested in New York City and charged with assault and harassment after allegedly punching a man over a parking dispute, police said Friday.
Baldwin was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault after a verbal dispute turned into a physical one, a police spokesperson said.
“He punched a complainant, 49 years old, and was arrested,” the spokesperson told The Times. The charges are both misdemeanors.
HGTV is getting ready for “A Very Brady Renovation,” and the network has managed to get just the people it needed to seal the deal.
All six “siblings” from “The Brady Bunch” — Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) — reunited Thursday for the first time in 14 years for a pre-remodel tour of the Studio City house that was their home in the classic five-season TV series.
Well, kind of.
President Trump might have the backing of the GOP, but he’s not exactly in good graces with “Game of Thrones” and HBO.
The premium cable provider cried misappropriation after the president tweeted an image of himself Friday declaring that “Sanctions Are Coming” to Iran — in the vein of “Game of Thrones’” key art declaring that “Winter is Coming” to the Seven Kingdoms.
“We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” a spokesperson for HBO said in a statement to The Times on Friday.
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have moved relatively slowly to the snark and lashing-out portion of their breakup, which is a surprise to all who were getting used to the breakneck pace they’d set in the earlier stages of their five-month couplehood.
Davidson, you see, dared to introduce himself and then immediately “propose” to musical guest Maggie Rogers in a new promo for tomorrow’s “Saturday Night Live,” wistfully lamenting his lack of success with women after she bluntly said no.
The promo (see above) came a little over two weeks after Davidson and the “God Is a Woman” singer called it quits. And the previously engaged Grande was not happy about it.
In Thursday night’s installment of “Carpool Karaoke,” James Corden got a lift to work from his pal Barbra Streisand — and perhaps a little bit of a surprise when it came to the singer’s spotty driving skills.
The 76-year-old film, theater and music icon only belatedly mentioned that she went on a driving hiatus after she once steered onto the “upramp” of a highway. And last year she had to retake a written exam to renew her driver’s license.
She failed three times.
I'm growing up, and when you grow up, your tastes change. What you feel is important changes; your priorities change.
Jillian Barberie said she was going to be public about her breast biopsy results, and sure enough, she’s followed through so far: She has cancer, she announced Thursday, and has an aggressive plan to treat it.
“Results back,” the former “Good Day L.A.” and “Good Day Live” fixture and Fox Sports personality tweeted. “It’s cancer in my right breast but also it has spread to my lymph node.”
She also shared what she called her “super aggressive” treatment plan: