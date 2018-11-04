Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have moved relatively slowly to the snark and lashing-out portion of their breakup, which is a surprise to all who were getting used to the breakneck pace they’d set in the earlier stages of their five-month couplehood.

Davidson, you see, dared to introduce himself and then immediately “propose” to musical guest Maggie Rogers in a new promo for tomorrow’s “Saturday Night Live,” wistfully lamenting his lack of success with women after she bluntly said no.

The promo (see above) came a little over two weeks after Davidson and the “God Is a Woman” singer called it quits. And the previously engaged Grande was not happy about it.