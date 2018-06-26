The world’s most tepid war of words raged on Monday, with President Trump lashing out at Jimmy Fallon from a rally in South Carolina and Fallon poking fun of the president during his “Tonight Show” monologue.
“Jimmy Fallon calls me up and he's like a nice guy. He's lost. He looks like a lost soul. But you know what, he's a nice guy,” Trump said during a rally for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. The president went on to repeat his admonishment that Fallon needs to “be a man” and not apologize for having Trump on his show in 2016.
“He's all apologizing because he humanized me? And he really hurt himself,” Trump continued.
Authorities returned to Heather Locklear’s home on Monday for a medical emergency just hours after the “Melrose Place” star posted bail for a weekend arrest.
Ventura County sheriff’s deputies and Ventura County Fire Department officials were called to the actress’ Thousand Oaks home about 2:45 p.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call describing a medical emergency, officials said.
“A person was transported to a hospital,” said Capt. Steve Swindle, a public information officer for Ventura County Fire.
I’ve always gravitated toward comedic actors to work with … hell, to live with … to be friends with. And there’s a reason. Who wants to be around serious people? Is there anything more boring than a serious person?
Richard Harrison of “Pawn Stars,” known as “the Old Man,” has died after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, son Rick Harrison confirmed Monday. The elder Harrison was 77.
“Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved,” Rick Harrison said, in part, on Instagram. “He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad.”
Richard Harrison was known for his dry humor and would joke with everyone around him. A prominent member of the team, he was never seen without his classic fedora and black suit.
Cardi B and Offset managed to pull off a secret marriage — and they did it months ago.
The hip-hop stars apparently made their union official on Sept. 20, 2017, according to a marriage certificate obtained and posted online by TMZ.
Soon after that news broke on Monday, Cardi B took to Twitter to verify its authenticity, though she did it with a pinch of anger and a nod to her “Invasion of Privacy” album title.
“Westworld” Season 2 may be over, but actress Evan Rachel Wood’s efforts to help families at the Texas border with Mexico are just getting started.
“I felt like I had been kicked in the gut when I found out what was happening,” she said in an ABC News interview on Sunday. “I don't believe in families ripped apart, I just don’t.”
Wood tried to put herself in the families’ shoes by thinking about what they needed besides government protection. And she did so in part by visiting a shelter in Texas.
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie wed in Scotland over the weekend, and we’re happy to report that this “Game of Thrones” wedding was neither red nor purple. In fact, it was fittingly off-brand, very British and quite lovely.
The English actor and the Scottish actress, who respectively play Jon Snow and the wildling Ygritte in the sprawling HBO fantasy series, got married on Saturday with a church service and a celebration at Leslie’s ancestral home, the nearly 900-year-old Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, according to the Associated Press.
“The Good Fight” actress wore a long-sleeved Elie Saab gown and a floral garland in her hair, while Harington was dapper in a three-piece suit with coattails.
Russell Crowe is making his way to American television at last — and playing a U.S. media giant in the process.
The Oscar winner will star in Showtime’s currently untitled limited-series adaptation of “The Loudest Voice in the Room,” about late Fox News founder Roger Ailes, the cable/satellite outlet announced Monday.
Based on the reporting of Gabriel Sherman, the series has an eight-episode order and will be executive produced by Oscar winner Tom McCarthy and Emmy winner Jason Blum.
Heather Locklear has been arrested again and booked on two counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and emergency responder, authorities said.
The “Melrose Place” alum was taken into custody just before midnight Sunday at her Thousand Oaks home, according to Capt. Mike Beckett of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
“Her issues last night appeared to be alcohol-related,” Beckett told The Times on Monday.
Jimmy Fallon is taking the high road, rather than engaging with President Trump in a Twitter war of words.
After a busy week during which the administration’s border policy of separating children from their parents sparked intense public outcry, the president was able to find time Sunday night to engage in name-calling online.
The president called out the “Tonight Show” host for a recent interview in the Hollywood Reporter where Fallon restated that he never intended to “normalize” Trump during the notorious hair-ruffling interview of 2016.