Today in Entertainment: Kenny Rogers is taking a break from touring to focus on his health; Dr. Evil stops by 'The Tonight Show'
Tupac T-shirt lawsuit against Kylie and Kendall Jenner dropped

A lawsuit against Kendall, right, and Kylie Jenner over allegedly unauthorized use of Tupac Shakur images has been dropped.
A lawsuit against Kendall, right, and Kylie Jenner over allegedly unauthorized use of Tupac Shakur images has been dropped. (Rich Fury / Invision/Associated Press)

It feels like only yesterday that Kylie and Kendall Jenner were embroiled in a ridiculous scandal over vintage T-shirts.

That’s because until yesterday they were still embroiled in said scandal. 

Michael Miller, a photographer who accused the sisters’ company of failing to license his images of Tupac Shakur, as used on their “vintage” rebranded T-shirts, has dropped his suit against the Kendall + Kylie label.

Kenny Rogers, 79, cancels remaining farewell tour to tackle health concerns

Kenny Rogers is taking a break from touring to focus on his health.
Kenny Rogers is taking a break from touring to focus on his health. (Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP/Getty Images)

Kenny Rogers is wrapping up his farewell tour early to “work through a series of health challenges.”

The 79-year-old musician, known for hits such as “Islands in the Stream” and “The Gambler,” was set to close out his Gambler’s Last Deal tour with concerts in California, Nevada, New York and Louisiana over the summer. But now he is taking necessary time to recuperate and rest instead.

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, where Rogers was set to perform on May 26, shared the singer’s statement on Twitter to notify concertgoers of the cancellation.

Dr. Evil tells Jimmy Fallon he's running for president after being fired by Trump

The trimming of Donald Trump’s administration has been so drastic that sometimes it feels like he’s firing people you didn’t even know were part of his staff. 

Cue Dr. Evil — as played by Mike Myers in the “Austin Powers” films — who stopped by “The Tonight Show” Wednesday night for his first interview after supposedly being axed from Trump’s Cabinet.

“I had no idea that you were part of the Trump administration," said a surprised Jimmy Fallon to kick off his “exclusive” interview. “What exactly did you do there?”

By Los Angeles Times Staff

A Star Is Born: Sterling K. Brown turns 42 today

Sterling K. Brown.
Sterling K. Brown. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Being in a Marvel film is the pinnacle of secrecy training. You get the script, but not a hard copy. And then, like, it dissolves — like, it’s ‘Mission: Impossible.’ The link self-destructs.

Sterling K. Brown, 2017

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sterling K. Brown learned the 'art of being cryptic' on the set of Marvel's 'Black Panther'

  • Music
Safaree Samuels robbed at gunpoint: 'I'm not gonna lie. It's traumatizing'

(Greg Doherty / Getty Images)

Safaree Samuels had a lot on his mind in the wake of a robbery that occurred in New Jersey in the wee hours Monday morning. 

“Seeing your life flash b4 you're eyes is a life changing experience,” Samuels posted Wednesday on Twitter. “Nothing funny about it. It's probably only funny to ppl who don't have anything or never experienced it. My uncle was killed in a robbery so when thinking about my situation all I think about is him.”

The rapper and reality TV star, who dated Nicki Minaj for years, was held up at gunpoint along with a friend, according to Fort Lee, N.J., police, who were called around 2 a.m. Monday.

Carrie Underwood is back at work in the studio, photo shows

Carrie Underwood is back in the studio and looking whole, though her hoodie might beg to differ.

We kid, of course — about the hoodie. That sucker’s just full of holes.

Underwood appears to be recording again in a photo posted Wednesday on Twitter and Instagram. It’s the first photo on her own social media accounts since “a freak random accident” on some ice at home last November required more medical attention than the singer originally revealed. 

Blac Chyna loses deal to hawk baby strollers after Six Flags confrontation

Blac Chyna has lost out on a brand ambassador gig.
Blac Chyna has lost out on a brand ambassador gig. (John Sciulli / Getty Images)

Who knew there would be business fallout from Blac Chyna’s weaponized-stroller routine?

Chyna was caught on video attempting to swing a bright-pink toy car stroller over the weekend at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. Now, thanks to that, she’s lost out on her bid to promote a Momiie baby stroller that was launching this month in the U.S., TMZ reported Wednesday.

"[We] cannot excuse that sort of reaction and behavior particularly in a family resort around children,” a rep for the company told the website.

Late-night hosts send love to post office and Amazon after Trump's Twitter rant

The late-night Jimmys and Seth Meyers ribbed President Trump on Tuesday over his qualms with tech giant Amazon and its perceived effect on the U.S. Postal Service.

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon teased Trump about his angry tweets that accused the e-commerce company of not collecting sales tax and costing the the USPS too much money.

“After Trump attacked Amazon on Twitter, their stock fell by 5%. It’s all part of Trump’s plan to get Amazon’s stock to match his approval rating,” Fallon quipped.

