Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday. (Charles Sykes / Invision/Associated Press)

Dream on until your dreams come true: Aerosmith is the latest band to take up residence on the Las Vegas Strip.

“We decided to do Vegas. Viva Las Aerosmith!” vocalist Steven Tyler announced on NBC’s “Today” show Wednesday.

The Grammy-winning rockers will put down roots with the “Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild” shows at the Park MGM Resort’s Park Theater in 2019, playing 18 shows between April 6 and July 9.