It’s the end of an era.
ABC announced the official start of production for “The Conners” on Friday, the “Roseanne” spinoff with no participation from Roseanne Barr.
The first photo from the series, featuring the cast sitting around a kitchen table, appears to be low-drama, which is probably exactly what the network was hoping for, given the controversy surrounding the show.
Aretha Franklin’s funeral is underway in Detroit this morning, running more than an hour late even before the family had taken their seats, and you can watch it above as it unfolds almost certainly into the afternoon.
The Queen of Soul is wearing gold as family and friends gather at the traditional homegoing service, where hundreds have packed the pews at Greater Grace Temple.
Scheduled speakers include the Rev. Jesse Jackson and former President Bill Clinton and musical performances by Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande and more.
Acting is just an illustration. We're playing a little game here; we have a little magic show. What's a movie? What is it really? Light and shadow.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A seeker in Hollywood
Alex Cohen, a veteran Los Angeles journalist who has given voice to California news for years, is leaving public radio station KPCC and joining Charter Communications’ Spectrum News, The Times has learned.
The 24-hour local news network is scheduled to launch in November, available to 1.5 million homes in greater Los Angeles that subscribe to Spectrum’s pay-TV service.
Although Cohen’s hire has not been officially announced yet, The Times obtained an email that Cohen sent to supporters Thursday morning confirming her career move to TV.
Daryl Hannah and Neil Young might be married. Lots of stuff points to them being married. The general presumption is that they are, in fact, married.
But nobody official, including the presumed bride and groom themselves, will say they got hitched.
This is rather frustrating.
Actor Gérard Depardieu is denying a rape accusation by an actress a third his age, according to reports out Thursday.
The Paris prosecutors office said Thursday that it had opened a preliminary investigation into allegations of “rapes and sexual assaults” after the complaint was made Monday in southern Aix-en-Provence province, Agence France-Presse reported.
The 69-year-old is accused of raping the 22-year-old woman this month at one of his Paris residences, the BBC said, citing French radio. Her name has not been released. She’s reportedly also an author and knew the actor before the alleged crimes took place.
Anybody who tells you they sink into a character to the extent that they lose themselves is full of baloney. And if they do, they need to be institutionalized.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Vegas' actor Michael Chiklis on playing heroes and villains
DC Universe has a launch date: Batman Day.
Kevin Smith announced the news during a Facebook live event on Wednesday, which was packed full with information related to DC’s upcoming digital streaming service.
The highlights of the presentation included a brand new “Young Justice” clip as well as photos from “Titans.”
The celebrations came in all shapes and sizes from all around the world on Wednesday to memorialize the life of the King of Pop on what would have been his 60th birthday.
Michael Jackson died June 25, 2009, but that hasn’t stopped fans from celebrating the artist’s legacy.
Janet Jackson, his sister and fellow pop idol, paid homage to her brother in a video collaboration with social media stars Kwaylon Rogers and Andrew Bachelor.
To be an actor you have to know what it is to be a person. And I had to find out what it is to be a human being before [acting] could have any meaning for me.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Trapping an Elusive Character