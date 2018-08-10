After keeping a low profile for months, the actor-producer publicly apologized on Thursday for fostering an unprofessional environment on the set of his 2010 film “I’m Still Here.” Bad press eventually led to the Oscar winner opting out of presenting at the Academy Awards earlier this year.

In a candid new interview with the Associated Press — Affleck’s first in about a year — the “Old Man and the Gun” star shared his regrets about how it all played out, including the allegations themselves, which were reignited when the #MeToo movement exploded late last year and completely altered the landscape of Hollywood and beyond.