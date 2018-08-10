Kanye West made his first television appearance in more than three months on Thursday night’s edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
West spoke at length about love and fear and the future, not to mention his new album, the importance of de-stigmatizing mental health and even, um, his porn preferences.
But the polarizing rapper and mogul was curiously quiet where it mattered most: His thoughts on President Trump.
All hell broke loose when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a new category on Wednesday to honor “outstanding achievement in popular film.”
The highly criticized move raised far more questions than it answered.
When will the category be implemented?
Paging Dr. No.
The long-simmering speculation that Idris Elba is the next James Bond reignited on Thursday based on a tabloid report out of the U.K.
The story, from Britain’s Daily Star, cited a chat between filmmaker Antoine Fuqua and longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, who reportedly discussed Elba’s potential takeover of the super-spy role when actor Daniel Craig departs the franchise after “Bond 25.”
I played every pregnant, teenage runaway hooker drug addict you can imagine. I hated it. But that was how I paid the rent.
Casey Affleck is very much still here.
After keeping a low profile for months, the actor-producer publicly apologized on Thursday for fostering an unprofessional environment on the set of his 2010 film “I’m Still Here.” Bad press eventually led to the Oscar winner opting out of presenting at the Academy Awards earlier this year.
In a candid new interview with the Associated Press — Affleck’s first in about a year — the “Old Man and the Gun” star shared his regrets about how it all played out, including the allegations themselves, which were reignited when the #MeToo movement exploded late last year and completely altered the landscape of Hollywood and beyond.
Demi Lovato has canceled eight concert dates in Mexico and South America — the balance of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour — while she spends time in rehab.
The singer, who reportedly overdosed last month, entered a treatment facility last week, which means she’s shelving shows in Mexico (Monterrey and Mexico City), Chile (Santiago), Argentina (Buenos Aires) and Brazil (Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Olinda).
The dates were from Sept. 20 through Nov. 27. The news was first reported Thursday by TMZ.
Michael Moore is back with a trailer for “Fahrenheit 11/9,” in which the filmmaker presents “the last president of the United States.”
It ain’t subtle.
The trailer for the film — which is billed as a comedic documentary — includes images of a “lie-in” protest, racist symbols on fire in the darkness, random older white men threatening violence, a pile of memorial flowers, a clearly upset female speaker saying absolutely nothing behind a bank of microphones.
Cher, quite frankly, is still having the time of her life.
On Wednesday, the pop legend announced that her ABBA cover album, “Dancing Queen,” goes on sale Sept. 28. Then, on Thursday, she released its first song: an electric, bass-thumping rendition of the band’s 1979 song “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).”
(And if that main riff sounds familiar, yes, Madonna sampled it for her 2005 hit “Hung Up.”)
Pottermore announced Thursday that “Game of Thrones” star Natalie Dormer is joining the Wizarding World to narrate the new Audible audiobook “Harry Potter: A History of Magic.”
“Get ready to embark on an audio journey like no other,” Pottermore tweeted.
Dormer will share tales of mythical beings and legends that were introduced in the books and featured in J.K. Rowling’s online universe Pottermore.
You learn to ask yourself questions before you go to sleep so you can have a chance to find the answers about yourself in your dreams.
