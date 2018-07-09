Just weeks before his death, rapper XXXTentacion signed a $10-million record deal with an independent music company to release his next record, the New York Times reported Sunday.
Empire, which has also produced albums for Tyga and Trevor Jackson, would have put out the Florida rapper’s third studio album.
XXXTentacion made it big a year ago with his album “17,” which spent four weeks at No. 6 on the chart. It wasn’t until after his June 18 death that the song “Sad!” from his second album, “?,” went from No. 52 to No. 1 on Billboard music charts.
Well, that was quick!
Just a day after comedian and general troublemaker Sacha Baron Cohen teased the existence of an upcoming television series, Showtime has confirmed the rumors.
“Who Is America?” marks Baron Cohen’s return to series television for the first time in more than a decade, after making his mark in Britain and the United States with “Da Ali G Show.”
Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, has removed her lip fillers.
On an Instagram post featuring the 20-year-old with friend and YouTube star Anastasia Karanikolaou, one fan commented that Jenner looked like “the old Kylie,” but added that she didn’t know why.
“It’s because I got rid of all my filler,” Jenner replied, tagging on a trio of emojis.
Actor and singer Tab Hunter, whose blond all-American good looks made him a matinee idol and poster boy for Eisenhower-era optimism, has died. He was 86.
“House of Cards” star Robin Wright has broken her silence about accusations levied at former costar Kevin Spacey in a new interview on “Today,” but her message could just as easily been delivered via a shady Mariah Carey gif.
“I didn’t know the man,” Wright declared, distancing herself from Spacey.
Before multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault led to Spacey’s dismissal from the show last fall, the pair portrayed scheming political power players Frank and Claire Underwood for five seasons on the prestigious Netflix drama.
Much as it makes me feel good, that I might be helping create a positive role model for Latinos, I don’t want to be shackled to an image that I’ll have to consider every time I think about taking a role. I’m an actor who happens to be Latino and I want to be free to play a variety of characters.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jimmy Smits: A Latino look and class act on ‘L.A. Law’
What’s Sacha Baron Cohen up to now? The comedic actor, best known for his reality-blurring characters Ali G and Borat, on Sunday tweeted a second video that teases a yet-to-be-announced new project.
The 20-second clip opens with a simple pitch: “Imagine if Sacha Baron Cohen had been undercover secretly filming a new show for a year.” After a quick-edit montage a la CNN, it then cuts to former Vice President Dick Cheney and a heavily accented off-camera voice asking, “Is it possible to sign my waterboard kit?” Cheney, sitting in a high-back chair, says “sure” and signs an empty plastic milk jug.
The teaser comes a few days after Cohen’s Fourth of July tweet, which was embedded with a short clip of Donald Trump calling Cohen a “third-rate character” and wishing that he’d be “punched in the face so many times right now he’d be in a hospital.”
Parents of the Justin Bieber-obsessed might want to be extra nice to their offspring in the days to come: The superstar heartthrob has gotten engaged to model Hailey Baldwin.
The two have been dating since at least the beginning of June, but their relationship extends to 2016, when Bieber was on-again-off-again with pop star Selena Gomez.
Bieber proposed between salsa dances on Saturday night in the Bahamas, according to TMZ, which first reported their engagement. After midnight, the pop star’s security team made the crowd put their phones away, wrote TMZ, “because something special was about to happen.”
The French actress Emmanuelle Seigner has written a searing open letter in support of her embattled husband, director Roman Polanski, in response to what she describes as an “offensive proposal” by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ that she join its ranks.
The organization, which oversees the Academy Awards, is in the midst of an initiative to diversify its white male-dominant voting membership. Last month, the Academy invited 928 entertainment industry professionals to join its membership, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Dave Chappelle and Tiffany Haddish.
Seigner, who is best known in the U.S. for her work in Julian Schnabel’s “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly,” won’t be one of them. In response to the invite, she criticized the Academy in a letter to the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche for what she described as “the insufferable hypocrisy” in its dealings with Polanski.