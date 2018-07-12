Ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom this week, some Britons are attempting to “annoy” the U.S. president by launching a campaign to catapult the 2004 hit “American Idiot” to the top of the U.K. music charts.

And it appears to be gaining momentum, with the Green Day song popping on and off British charts this week.

In late April, protesters across the pond launched the campaign to play the anti-establishment anthem to make it the official No. 1 single in the U.K. by the time Trump arrives on Friday, when he’s set to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II.