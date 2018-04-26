Advertisement
Today in Entertainment: Avicii's family comments on DJ's death; Janelle Monáe comes out as pansexual
By

Yo, bro: Prince Harry picks Prince William as his best man

Prince William, left, and Prince Harry arrive at the May 2017 wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.
Prince William, left, and Prince Harry arrive at the May 2017 wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. (Justin Tallis / Associated Press via pool)

When it comes to picking a best man, Prince Harry is returning a favor: He hit up his big brother. 

“Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Kensington Palace tweeted Thursday. 

Prince William, of course, chose Harry to do the job when he and then-Kate Middleton said their vows at Westminster Abbey. For little bro’s wedding, set for May 19, the venue will be the more intimate St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, which holds about 800 people. 

By

Michael Che and Colin Jost land new gig hosting Emmy Awards

Michael Che, left, and Colin Jost will co-host this year's Primetime Emmy Awards.
Michael Che, left, and Colin Jost will co-host this year's Primetime Emmy Awards. (NBC)

Michael Che and Colin Jost are throwing off the limitations of Saturday night and taking their talents to Monday.

The “Weekend Update” anchors and Emmy-nominated co-head writers of “Saturday Night Live” have been named co-hosts of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year’s Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver’s seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time,” Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement Thursday.

By

Janelle Monáe, 'a queer black woman in America,' comes out as pansexual

(Cindy Ord / Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe, the chameleonic R&B star who’s also a rising star in Hollywood after her roles in “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures,” has exchanged her android status for pansexuality. 

“Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women,” Monáe told Rolling Stone, she first identified as bisexual. But that it all changed when she learned about pansexuality. 

Now, she said, she’s free. 

By

Avicii's family releases new statement on DJ's death: 'He could not go on any longer'

Avicii
Avicii (Amy Sussman / Invision / Associated Press)

The family of Avicii has released a new statement regarding the world-famous deejay’s death at age 28.

The Swedish EDM superstar, whose birth name was Tim Bergling, was found dead last week in Muscat, Oman. Details surrounding his death have not been revealed, though Oman officials have ruled out foul play.

Released Thursday, the family’s latest statement doesn’t specify the circumstances of Avicii’s death, although some language suggests that the Grammy winner may have committed suicide.

By

Kanye and Trump's love fest spurs late-night laugh fest

Say what you will about Donald Trump’s presidency, it sure makes for interesting times. 

After Kanye West spent most of Wednesday tweeting his thoughts about, well, everything, late-night TV had plenty of punch lines ready to go.

Of particular note was the rapper’s vociferous support of the president, which Trump then, unsurprisingly, ate up.

By Los Angeles Times Staff

A Star Is Born: Jet Li turns 55 today

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

I think that life is a journey, and until your 30s you are learning from your mistakes.

Jet Li, 2006

FROM THE ARCHIVES: There's not much fight left

By

As Kanye West tweets about Trump's 'dragon energy,' Kim Kardashian West comes to the rescue

Kim Kardashian West is standing by husband Kanye West after his latest tweet storm.
Kim Kardashian West is standing by husband Kanye West after his latest tweet storm. (Evan Agostini / Associated Press)

Kanye West got an assist from wife Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday after the rapper went on a Twitter tirade, the latest of many recently. Kardashian West defended her mogul husband and his mental health, saying West has always been one to speak his mind.

“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair,” she said, kicking off a series of tweets. 

Kardashian West praised her husband for explaining his business decision to get rid of his manager and some attorneys, and also talked about his politics and further chided the media for questioning his sanity.

By Gerrick D. Kennedy

Rapper Nas added to lineup of 2018 BET Experience

Rapper Nas will headline opening night of the 2018 BET Experience.
Rapper Nas will headline opening night of the 2018 BET Experience. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall / AFP/Getty Images)

Nas has been added to the list of headliners for the 2018 BET Experience.

The prolific rapper will perform on opening night of the four-day blowout, alongside LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip, Ludacris and Ne-Yo at Staples Center on June 21.

His addition comes after Kanye West recently revealed details about Nas’ long-awaited next album.

By

Patton Oswalt on capture of Golden State Killer suspect, and his late wife's legacy: 'I think you got him, Michelle'

Patton Oswalt with his late wife, Michelle McNamara, in 2011.
Patton Oswalt with his late wife, Michelle McNamara, in 2011. (Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic)

“Part of me hopes that even if he’s never caught, that Michelle did something towards robbing him of some peace of mind.”

That’s what Patton Oswalt told The Times’ book editor, Carolyn Kellogg, at Sunday’s Festival of Books.

It now appears that Oswalt, whose late wife Michelle McNamara’s book, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” about the Golden State Killer was posthumously published last year, can hope for much more than that. 

