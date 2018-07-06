Elvis Costello has canceled the remainder of his European tour dates. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Elvis Costello canceled the six remaining shows of his summer European tour with his band, the Imposters, on Friday, revealing that he had undergone surgery for a “small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy” and recovery required his full attention.

The 63-year-old singer released a statement via his website. He said he had received the diagnosis from his doctor six weeks ago and, upon learning that surgery recommended three to four weeks of recovery, was delighted to continue with the tour as scheduled.

“It was impossible to judge how this advisory would line up with the demands on a traveling musician, playing 90-minute to 2-hour plus performances on a nightly basis but by the time we reached the Edinburgh Playhouse, I was almost fooled into thinking that normal service had been resumed,” he wrote.