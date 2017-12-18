A grateful Rob Lowe feeds firefighters who helped save his house from blaze

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Christie D'Zurilla
Rob Lowe helped firefighters and then invited them to help themselves to a meal after they worked to save his home and others’ in the path of the wind-whipped Thomas Fire, which has been burning since Dec. 4 and most recently was threatening homes in Montecito.
“Dinner for new friends at our house,” the “Code Black” actor wrote Sunday on Instagram, captioning a photo of firefighters filling their plates with cheeseburgers, spaghetti and more in what looks to be Lowe’s kitchen.
“Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town. #respect #gratitude,” he said in a second post.
Oprah Winfrey said Sunday that she had evacuated 10 days earlier because the air was too smoky to breathe. Her dogs, she said, were in Palo Alto.
Lowe posted a picture Saturday of himself in fire-retardant gear, manning a fire hose with an assist from a firefighter. “You do what you can, but when it’s time.. you GO.”
Unfortunately, other people in Santa Barbara County — an area with plenty of celebrity residents — were not as lucky as Lowe and saw their multimillion-dollar homes reduced to piles of ash and debris after a firefight Saturday night. Fueled by stronger-than-expected winds, some up to 65 mph, the re-energized fire had threatened hundreds of homes as it headed toward the ocean.
Billy Baldwin tweeted Sunday that the fire was only three blocks from his house, and James Woods posted a friend-of-a-friend account attributing Santa Barbara’s survival to the winds’ calming down Saturday night.
Last week it was Ellen DeGeneres who was grateful to firefighters for their work to save her home.
“Last night. I am so incredibly grateful to these and all the firefighters,” she said Thursday on Instagram, captioning a photo of a crew from the Redlands Fire Department. “Thank you.”
On Sunday, firefighters took advantage of those lighter winds to push back on the western edge of the fire. As of Monday morning, about 270,500 acres had burned.