He loves them, he loves them not: A look at Donald Trump's volatile celebrity friendships

After Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech Sunday and the ensuing brouhaha , President-elect Donald Trump took to his favorite medium -- Twitter -- to take down the actress.

However, the former host of "The Celebrity Apprentice" was singing a different tune in 2015 when the Hollywood Reporter asked the then-presidential candidate about actresses he liked.

"Julia Roberts is terrific, and many others," said Trump. "Meryl Streep is excellent; she's a fine person, too. The problem is I'll name three or four or five and then the hundred that I know will be insulted, and I don't mean to insult them."

It's possible that when Trump tweeted Monday about Streep being overrated and "a Hillary flunky," he wasn't denying his love of her acting. Maybe he just meant that the actress, who has eight Golden Globes and three Academy Awards and numerous nominations, doesn't live up to the hype.

Then again, it wouldn't be the first time Trump has turned on a celebrity or former friend once they've criticized him as a politician.

Alec Baldwin

"Just tried watching Saturday Night Live -- unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad." -- Trump, Dec. 3, 2016.

But once upon a time -- at the 2007 Golden Globes, to be exact -- Trump looked more at ease with the actor who's been lampooning him on "SNL" ( and on Instagram ).