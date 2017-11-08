Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Meryl Streep clarifies decades-old quote about how she first met Dustin Hoffman
- Brian Michael Bendis, creator of Marvel's Jessica Jones and Miles Morales, signs exclusive deal with DC Comics
- Sting, Justin Trudeau, k.d. lang salute Leonard Cohen at tribute marking anniversary of his death
- Stephen Colbert urges viewers to ‘vote for someone who will do something’ about gun violence
- Elton John receives Harvard Foundation's humanitarian award
A Star Is Born: Alfre Woodard turns 65 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I don't love the business that much that I would fill my days with the business. If a role is so obvious, I'd rather see someone else do it. I go to work when I feel like, 'There's something about this character that might get overlooked.' That's when I'm excited to go to work.
Alfre Woodard, 2012
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Alfre Woodard, an activist who acts