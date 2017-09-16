Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Olivia de Havilland files opposition to 'Feud' team's motion to strike her lawsuit
- Wanna feel old? 'Full House' is nearly 30. Watch the trailer for Season 3 of 'Fuller House'
- Angelina Jolie brings reinforcements — including dad Jon Voight — to movie premiere
- Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel dish about Sean Spicer
- Numero Group's Ken Shipley poignantly remembers Hüsker Dü's Grant Hart
A Star Is Born: Amy Poehler turns 46 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Every comedian — at least me, I'll speak for myself — wants to be considered an actor. ... I've kind of played arch characters that come in and try to be kind of crazy and leave. So I was excited to actually hunker down a little bit. 'Feel the Earth,' as my yoga teacher would say.
Amy Poehler, 2008
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The gal pal gamble