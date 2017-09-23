Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kylie Jenner is pregnant, according to reports
- Future, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert to headline Rolling Loud's inaugural SoCal installment
- Jerry Lewis excludes his six sons from his will
- Showtime acquires rights to Bill Clinton-James Patterson novel 'The President Is Missing'
- Salma Hayek implores people to donate to Mexico earthquake relief efforts
A Star Is Born: Bruce Springsteen turns 68 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I think the fear when you are young is you will somehow be diminished by separating your energy into this and that. In truth, it expands who you are and what you can do, your connection to the world, the way you see things, and all those feelings get funneled back into your music.
Bruce Springsteen, 2001
from the archives: Under the Boss' Skin