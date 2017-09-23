ENTERTAINMENT

A Star Is Born: Bruce Springsteen turns 68 today

 I think the fear when you are young is you will somehow be diminished by separating your energy into this and that. In truth, it expands who you are and what you can do, your connection to the world, the way you see things, and all those feelings get funneled back into your music.

Bruce Springsteen, 2001

