Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- First 'Marvel's Runaways' trailer shows what happens when teenagers find out their parents are super villains
- James Woods announces his retirement from acting — via a real estate listing
- Pink refuses to work with Dr. Luke because ‘he’s not a good person’
- Attorney Lisa Bloom on Harvey Weinstein: 'I think he has changed'
- Security at this weekend's Cal Jam 2017 a ‘top priority’ after Las Vegas shooting
- Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ video playing on 12-hour loop at D.C.'s National Mall
A Star Is Born: Bruno Mars turns 32 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
You wouldn't believe how many label presidents I've heard say, 'Bruno doesn't have what it takes, we don't know how to market him, we don't know what kind of music he does.' You know, 'Who's this beige-looking kid with curly hair? We can't figure him out.' It was devastating.
Bruno Mars, 2011
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Caught in Mars' orbit