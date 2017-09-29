Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Tom Hanks will reprise David S. Pumpkins for animated Halloween special
- Kim Kardashian appears to confirm she and Kanye West are having a third child
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces battle with breast cancer
- Disney is remaking 'Hocus Pocus' without the original cast
- Meghan McCain set to join ABC's 'The View'
- Hugh Hefner spoke with the L.A. Times often — and always had something memorable to say
A Star Is Born: Chrissy Metz turns 37 today
|Jevon Phillips
I find myself meeting people from every walk of life and they are emotional and we’re crying in the bathrooms together. I didn’t imagine that happening.
Chrissy Metz, 2017