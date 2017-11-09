Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Hillary Clinton helps Seth Meyers with some jokes he can’t tell
- The CMA Awards open with a gentle Trump jab
- 'Pokemon Go' creators are making a 'Harry Potter' AR game
- First trailer for Steven Spielberg's 'The Post' pits the press against the White House
- Accuser sued by Brett Ratner stands by her allegation of rape
- Apple lands Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston drama about TV morning shows
A Star Is Born: Eric Dane turns 45 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Physical activity is absolutely important for me in my battle with depression. I don’t want to be cavalier about it. I wish exercise was the complete answer, but it’s not.
Eric Dane, 2017