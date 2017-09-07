Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- HBO's 'Veep' to end in 2018
- Seth Meyers criticizes Hillary Clinton for blaming her loss on Bernie Sanders
- EDC Las Vegas moves to May in 2018, adds camping
- CMT to support Hurricane Harvey relief while honoring artists of the year
- Emmys line up Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and others to present
A Star Is Born: Evan Rachel Wood turns 30 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Once I was old enough to walk and talk, I was pushed out on stage, and I just kind of did it ever since. It wasn't until I was about 9 or something that I realized that this was a really special thing I was getting to do and I wanted to keep doing it.
Evan Rachel Wood, 2005
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Young in years, mature in skills