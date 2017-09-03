Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Toni Basil sues Viacom, Walt Disney Co., Forever 21 in continued rights battle over 'Mickey'
- Here's how to score tickets to 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors' at the Broad
- Mark Ruffalo takes to the streets to oppose white supremacy
- Tyler Perry is donating $1 million to Harvey efforts in Houston
- Damien Chazelle's multilingual musical drama 'The Eddy' lands at Netflix
A Star Is Born: Garrett Hedlund turns 33 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I had to jump on the tractor and do my chores. I would have just killed to be in town, to be able to Rollerblade hand-in-hand with somebody I had a crush on. I just wanted to get off the farm, to find my outlet.
Garrett Hedlund, 2011
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Garrett Hedlund realizes his Hollywood dreams