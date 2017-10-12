Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Seth MacFarlane reveals truth about his 2013 Harvey Weinstein joke
- Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony anchor star-studded 'One Voice: Somos Live!' telethon for disaster relief
- Andy Cohen to join Anderson Cooper for CNN's New Year's Eve show, replacing ousted Kathy Griffin
- Film academy to hold emergency meeting to discuss Harvey Weinstein's membership
- Banner seen over Los Angeles demands Hollywood 'stop enabling abuse'
- Get a sneak peek at Sam Smith's upcoming album, 'The Thrill of It All'
A Star Is Born: Hugh Jackman turns 49 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
The battle between animal and human, I broke that down to be the most essential thing to focus on with [Logan/Wolverine]. We can all relate to that. Maybe not in the same extreme level, but we wrestle every day with that argument between chaos and control and freedom and discipline.
Hugh Jackman, 2009
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Hugh Jackman: 'There's a lot of Mike Tyson in Wolverine'