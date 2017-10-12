ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Hugh Jackman turns 49 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
The battle between animal and human, I broke that down to be the most essential thing to focus on with [Logan/Wolverine]. We can all relate to that. Maybe not in the same extreme level, but we wrestle every day with that argument between chaos and control and freedom and discipline.

Hugh Jackman, 2009

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Hugh Jackman: 'There's a lot of Mike Tyson in Wolverine'

