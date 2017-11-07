Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'All the Money in the World' pulled from AFI Fest amid growing Kevin Spacey controversy
- Mariah Carey, N.W.A, Tom Waits nominated for Songwriters Hall of Fame
- 'Tonight Show' cancels this week's shows after death of Jimmy Fallon's mother
- Rose McGowan will release unapologetic memoir 'Brave' next year
- Asia Argento urges Uma Thurman to speak out on Hollywood misconduct
A Star Is Born: Joni Mitchell turns 74 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
You have to pull the weeds in your soul when you are young, when they are sprouting, otherwise they will choke you.
Joni Mitchell, 2004
FROM THE ARCHIVES: An art born of pain, an artist in happy exile