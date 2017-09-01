ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Lily Tomlin turns 78 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Everything you wind up doing is imprinted on you during your first 25 years. But you don't wake up to it until 20 years later.

Lily Tomlin, 1986

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Lily Tomlin: Still Searching For Signs Of Intelligent Life

