- Latin Grammy Awards nominations announced -- and, yes, Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' is in the mix
- Don Rickles dining with Snoop Dogg? Watch 'Dinner With Don' online now
- Prince Harry and sweetheart Meghan Markle make official debut as couple
- Haim pulls back the curtain in Paul Thomas Anderson's intimate new short film 'Valentine'
- Rapper Cardi B eclipses Taylor Swift on Billboard singles chart; Foo Fighters have No. 1 album
A Star Is Born: Linda Hamilton turns 61 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
The truth? I followed a boyfriend. I was in college, and the boy I was in love with at the time -- who was a townie, not even from college; we had done some community theater together -- came up to New York to study acting. And I was like, 'Me, too!' That's how it all started. Now, I truly loved the theater, but it was all an accident, really.
Linda Hamilton, 2007
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Beauty and the boards