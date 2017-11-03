Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Warner Bros. responds to sexual harassment lawsuit brought by former 'Bachelorette' producer
- Variety's Inclusion summit put diversity and progress front and center
- Pre-taped Jeremy Piven interview pulled from Friday's 'Colbert' show
- Dustin Hoffman accused of inappropriate behavior by a second woman
- Tyrese Gibson says he's OK after emotional video he posted amid custody battle
- ‘Late Night’ writer Jenny Hagel blasts Kevin Spacey's response to alleged sexual misconduct
A Star Is Born: Roseanne Barr turns 65 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I want to put something on TV that hasn't been on TV before. I want to talk about my spiritual journey, fighting the angel and the devil in me.
Roseanne Barr, 2003
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Putting the bloom back on Roseanne