Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Corey Haim's mother dismisses tabloid story that Charlie Sheen sexually abused her son
- Louis C.K dropped by FX, management and publicist in wake of misconduct scandal
- Anthony Edwards pens powerful essay accusing Gary Goddard of molestation
- Rosie O'Donnell is hopeful but cautious about the culture of misogyny changing anytime soon
- Here are the 26 films vying for an Oscar nomination for animated feature
- Ellen Page says Brett Ratner outed her to 'X-Men: The Last Stand' cast and crew
A Star Is Born: Ryan Gosling turns 37 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I feel like there’s so many facets to L.A., and I’m always discovering new ones, which is why I stay there. I feel lucky to be able to make movies that reflect that.
Ryan Gosling, 2016
